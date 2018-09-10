Timber-Bulls: Minnesota signs Deng for another Thibs reunion

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng, right, shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent forward Luol Deng, the latest former Chicago Bulls player to reunite with coach Tom Thibodeau. Deng’s one-year deal is for $2.4 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team does not release terms Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo