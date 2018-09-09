Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson (24) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson (24) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
Sports

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson out for season

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

September 09, 2018 06:35 PM

NORMAN, Okla.

Oklahoma star running back Rodney Anderson is out for the season with a right knee injury.

The school made the announcement in a news release Sunday night.

Anderson got up slowly after a 10-yard run on the final play of the first quarter Saturday against UCLA. The preseason All-Big 12 selection limped off the field on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.

Anderson didn't start until the middle of last season, but he ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught five touchdown passes and helped the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff. He ran for 201 yards in the Rose Bowl against Georgia.

This is the third season-ending injury of Anderson's career. He suffered a broken leg in the second game of the 2015 season, and a neck injury sidelined him for the 2016 season.

