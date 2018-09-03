Colts’ touted rookie Nelson prepares for 1st start at guard

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up on the first day of practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind. Nelson heard all the adjectives leading into this spring’s NFL draft. The “experts” called him nasty, a generational guard, best player available and even suggested he could change the long-term image for all future interior linemen prospects. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo