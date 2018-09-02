Umpire confiscates Phillies pitcher’s cheat sheet

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Austin Davis, left, talks with umpire Marty Foster, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Philadelphia. Umpire Joe West confiscated a card from Davis in the eighth inning of Philadelphia’s 7-1 loss. Davis and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he was using the card merely for information on the Cubs hitters. But West said it was illegal under Rule 6.02(c)(7), which states that the pitcher shall not have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance. Chris Szagola AP Photo