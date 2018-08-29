No. 9 Auburn opens with marquee matchup vs. No. 6 Washington

FILE-In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) gets past Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (18) to carry the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn has high hopes for Stidham, who was one of the SEC’s most efficient passers as a first-year starter. Auburn hasn’t had a two-year starter at quarterback since Nick Marshall in 2013 and 2014. Butch Dill, File AP Photo