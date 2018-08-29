Fresno State volleyball starts Jonathan Winder era with sweep of Fresno Pacific

Jonathan Winder made his home debut as Fresno State volleyball coach Tuesday night with a sweep of Fresno Pacific in the annual cross-city match at the Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs beat the Sunbirds 25-15, 25-16, 15-9 to stay unbeaten; they opened last weekend with three wins at the Eastern Illinois tournament.
Fresno State said 1,583 fans attended, more than 300 than the crowd for last year’s Fresno State-Fresno Pacific match.
The Bulldogs loaded up on big swings: Haile Watson and Jessica Gilbert each had 10 kills, Taylor Slover seven and freshman Kava Durr five.
Fresno State stays home for the five-team, three-day Fresno State Invitational at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs’ first match is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Saint Mary’s. They play American at 7:30 p.m. Friday and San Francisco at 1 p.m. Saturday.
NCAA Division II Fresno Pacific still leads the series 7-6 but those wins came when the Sunbirds were an NAIA powerhouse. Tuesday’s match counted as an exhibition on Fresno Pacific’s schedule. The Sunbirds (0-4) host a tournament this weekend, too, the West Region Showcase at the Special Events Center with matches Friday (8:30 a.m. vs. Simon Fraser, 3:15 p.m. vs. UC San Diego) and Saturday (1 p.m. vs. Seattle Pacific, 7:45 p.m. vs. Chico State).
