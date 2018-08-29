Fresno State volleyball team starting off on a winning trend under new coach Jonathan Winder

Fresno State volleyball starts Jonathan Winder era with sweep of Fresno Pacific

Fresno Bee Staff

August 29, 2018

Jonathan Winder made his home debut as Fresno State volleyball coach Tuesday night with a sweep of Fresno Pacific in the annual cross-city match at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs beat the Sunbirds 25-15, 25-16, 15-9 to stay unbeaten; they opened last weekend with three wins at the Eastern Illinois tournament.

Fresno State said 1,583 fans attended, more than 300 than the crowd for last year’s Fresno State-Fresno Pacific match.

The Bulldogs loaded up on big swings: Haile Watson and Jessica Gilbert each had 10 kills, Taylor Slover seven and freshman Kava Durr five.

Fresno State stays home for the five-team, three-day Fresno State Invitational at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs’ first match is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Saint Mary’s. They play American at 7:30 p.m. Friday and San Francisco at 1 p.m. Saturday.

NCAA Division II Fresno Pacific still leads the series 7-6 but those wins came when the Sunbirds were an NAIA powerhouse. Tuesday’s match counted as an exhibition on Fresno Pacific’s schedule. The Sunbirds (0-4) host a tournament this weekend, too, the West Region Showcase at the Special Events Center with matches Friday (8:30 a.m. vs. Simon Fraser, 3:15 p.m. vs. UC San Diego) and Saturday (1 p.m. vs. Seattle Pacific, 7:45 p.m. vs. Chico State).

