Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, August 22

Central Section scores for games of Wednesday, August 22, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.
GIRLS TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Selma 8, Woodlake 1
No. 1 singles: Rachel Vieira, Selma d. Sierra Bolanos 8-5. No. 1 doubles: Sierra Bolanos/Gizelle Castillo, Woodlake d. Rachel Vieria/Emily Sanchez 8-7 (3).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
Woodlake 3, Tranquillity 0
25-11, 25-14, 25-17. W, Lauren Little 13 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Jocelyn Sanchez 12 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Pria Bun 5 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Christina Sherwood 8 aces, 4 digs, 3 kills. Record: Woodlake 2-2.
Madera 3, Atwater 1
15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20. Record: Madera 6-1.
Reedley 3, Hanford West 0
25-13, 25-18, 25-19. Records: Reedley 3-0; Hanford West 1-1.
GIRLS GOLF
NONLEAGUE
Golden West 236, Tulare Western 276
Dual match at Tulare GC
Golden West: Mya Chao 37; Cynthia Reyes 48; Madison Reyna 49; Megan Warner 49; Kimberly Hickman 53.
Tulare Western: Sophie Boeve 51 .
