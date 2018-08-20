Chicago White Sox’s Yolmer Sanchez, right, is greeted by Daniel Palka after scoring on a two-run double by Jose Abreu off Minnesota Twins pitcher Stephen Gonsalves in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Sports

Davidson homers, Giolito steady as White Sox beat Twins 8-5

By BRIAN HALL Associated Press

August 20, 2018 08:18 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Matt Davidson homered, Lucas Giolito struck out six in six innings and the Chicago White Sox spoiled Stephen Gonsalves' major league debut by holding off the Minnesota Twins for an 8-5 victory on Monday night.

Playing without manager Rick Renteria, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games in the makeup of snowed-out April contest. Davidson drove in three runs, and Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBIs.

Renteria experienced lightheadedness before the game and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Bench coach Joe McEwing served as the manager, and the team said tests on Renteria didn't show any problems.

