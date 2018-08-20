Peterson signs, Kelley is still Redskins’ top running back

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley runs during an NFL football team practice,in Ashburn, Va. A slimmed-down Rob Kelly is likely to remain the Washington Redskins running back even though even though some big names could be joining the team to bolster its decimated backfield. Amid four injuries in their backfield, the Redskins are talking with Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and former Giants running back Orleans Darkwa and could sign one or two of them. But Kelley, the former “Fat Rob” who lost weight and added speed to his repertoire, is still the front-runner to start Week 1 at the Arizona Cardinals. Nick Wass, File AP Photo