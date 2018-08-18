LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils in Little League game, Urena starts

FILE - In this July 1, 2018 file photo New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Some talented, young baseball players have competed at the Little League World Series over the last 71 years. Fifty-four have gone on to realize another dream _ making the majors. Frazier will be one of the three Little League veterans on hand when the Mets play the Phillies in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Gaston De Cardenas AP Photo