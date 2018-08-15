70 years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to grave

Items left by visitors decorate the grave of George Herman “Babe” Ruth and Claire Ruth at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Seventy years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to his grave with tributes: baseballs, bats, beer and more. The indelible slugger and larger-than-life personality died Aug. 16, 1948. Seth Wenig AP Photo