Macedo, Scelzis, Eliason set to race in Knoxville Nationals

Four central San Joaquin Valley drivers are competing this week at the 58th annual Knoxville Nationals in Iowa, sprint car racing’s Super Bowl.
Lemoore’s Carson Macedo is already making a big splash there. He picked up his second main-event win of the month in the state on Tuesday racing a Tony Stewart-owned car.
Macedo will jump back into the car entered by Jason Johnson Racing that he won in last week on a preliminary night of the Knoxville 360 Nationals. Macedo was second again Sunday in a special race for cars powered by 410-cubic-inch motors – the cars that will be racing the rest of this week. Macedo is taking the seat formerly occupied by Jason Johnson, who suffered fatal injuries in a crash in June in Wisconsin. Macedo took Johnson’s young son, Jaxx, to victory lane with him last week for an emotional moment.
Fresno’s Scelzi brothers, Dominic (in the family-owned car) and Gio (driving for a Midwest-based team) are entered; Dominic was last year’s Knoxville Nationals Rookie of the Year and younger brother Gio is a rookie this season. And Kingsburg’s Cory Eliason, racing for Easton-based Roth Motorsports in a nationwide 2018 campaign, is back after placing 17th in the A main event last year.
That foursome filled the top 10 in Saturday’s 360 Nationals main event, with Macedo second, Gio Scelzi seventh, Eliason eighth and Dominic Scelzi ninth.
Donny Schatz is the defending and 10-time Knoxville Nationals champion, beating NASCAR star Kyle Larson last year. Preliminaries are Wednesday-Thursday-Friday with the final night Saturday.
