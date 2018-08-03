Two Valley pro boxers to appear on Epix boxing series ‘The Contender’

Marcos Hernandez of Fresno and Tulare’s Daniel Valdivia will appear on the upcoming season of the reality series “The Contender”.
The 12-episode series will premiere on Epix on Aug. 24 and will feature 16 middleweight boxers that includes Hernandez (11-1, 3 KOs) and Valdivia (14-2, 10 KOs).
Boxers aren’t allowed to say the outcome of the series per a signed agreement, but Hernandez shed some light on his time on the show filmed in Los Angeles.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “A group of 16 guys all with similar vision and goals..”
Freddie Roach served as one of the trainers. The series will show boxers living and training together, and they fight in the ring with two goals in mind: to be crowned middleweight champion of The Contender and take home a six-figure purse.
Retired undefeated boxing champion Andre Ward is the host.
The Contender first launched in 2005 and was shown on NBC until 2008. The series was picked up by ESPN for two seasons and a season on Versus. The first three seasons was hosted by Sugar Ray Leonard.
The Contender was brought back in January for a fifth season on EPIX.
“I am excited that a lot of people will get to see me on The Contender,” Hernandez said. “I loved being on the show and growing up I watched it every week. It was amazing to see Andre Ward and Sergio Mora there. Those guys are two fighters who fought at middleweight that I have looked up to my whole career.”
In the teaser, Hernandez said “winning “The Contender” would mean so much. It would make me a contender” while Valdivia said “I’m fighting for my dream.”
EPIX is on Comcast channel 837 and will be shown at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 24.
