Why this ex-Fresno State football standout is hosting a charity basketball game

Stop the Violence and Fresno EOC Street Saints player Isaiah Green, a former Fresno State and Pittsburg Steelers defensive back, makes the pitch as Fresno Police Officer Tim Barnett dives for his flag at the inaugural Community Flag Football Game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Edison High. Stop the Violence & Fresno EOC Street Saints beat the police team 27-0. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com