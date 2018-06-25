Why this ex-Fresno State football standout is hosting a charity basketball game

Fresno State football fans will remember Isaiah Green, a defensive back who came to the Bulldogs from Long Beach Poly High in 2007, spent five years on campus and played in 46 games with 16 starts.
He spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers then three in the Canadian Football League.
And all along he looked to become more active in his adopted hometown. Green says he cares about the Fresno community and wanted to hold special events after he retired from football. That time is now.
Green and his business partner, Jerica Williams, are holding a celebrity basketball game at Clark Intermediate School on Saturday, June 30 that will include former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace.
"I have a vision to bring people together, and also to give back to the community that embraced me," Green says. Now that he's retired from football, he's looking to get "more involved with the community."
Green says he worked with The Well Community Church on projects and partnered with the Poverello House in 2014. He's involved with the Fresno EOC Street Saints program.
"Being in Fresno for 10 years now, I’ve embraced the community," says Green, whose mom and brother moved here in 2009. . "Now I call this place home. I’ve been blessed with a platform such as Fresno State as well as playing in the NFL. This has allowed me to build relationships in different circles within the city. My vision is to unite all different communities through sports."
The charity game will begin at 3 p.m. and the admission is $10. Proceeds go toward an endowment for scholarship recipients. Green says his former coach, Pat Hill, has been a big supporter of the event.
Some of the confirmed players include former Fresno State players: Charles Washington of the Detroit Lions, Isaiah Burse, Philip Thomas and Josh Harper.
NBA free agent Quincy Pondexter will present the scholarship award during halftime.
