The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 9 (Oct. 13)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Central Cath. (7-1)
Bye. Up Next: At Kimball
No. 2
Merced (8-0)
The Bears’ offense gets a lot of hype but their defense has allowed 14 points or fewer in four straight games. Up Next: At Atwater
No. 3
Pitman (8-0)
Pitman struggled against Modesto but a strong fourth quarter sealed win. Up Next: At Downey
No. 4
Turlock (5-3)
The Bulldogs are averaging 36 points per game in Central California Athletic League play. Up Next: Home vs. Gregori
No. 5
Oakdale (7-2)
|The Mustangs finally have a bye ....before ending the season against Central Catholic. Up Next: Bye
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Modesto Chr. (9-0)
Statement win over Hilmar for the Crusaders. Up Next: Bye
No. 2
Ripon (7-1)
Indians picked a bad time for their worst performance of the season in loss to Escalon. Up Next: Home vs Hughson
No. 3
Pacheco (7-1)
Panthers scored 28 second-half points in win over Mustangs. Up Next: Home vs. Beyer
No. 4
|Hilmar (6-2)
Empty red zone possessions and costly turnovers were a big reason Yellowjackets lost. Up Next: At Riverbank
No. 5
Mountain House (7-1)
Mustangs might have lost WAC title on Friday but should still end the regular season strong. Up Next: Home vs Ceres
- Small Schools (Divs. VI,VII)
Ranking
School
Note
No. 1
Ripon Chr. (8-0)
Trey Ozenbaugh is one of the favorites for Coach of the Year. Up Next: At Le Grand
No. 2
Denair (7-1)
Head Coach Anthony Armas has done a fantastic job for the Coyotes. Up Next: At Mariposa County
No. 3
Big Valley Chr. (6-1)
Lions play at Delta Charter on Saturday. Up Next: At Brookside Christian
No. 4
Orestimba (5-3)
In a must-win game, Warriors won on the road at Waterford Up Next: At Delhi
No. 5
Waterford (6-2)
In both losses, the Wildcats have allowed 42 points. Up Next: At Gustine
