This week in Fresnoland: Meet new housing and engagement reporter Cassandra Garibay

Cassandra Garibay is Fresnoland’s newest housing reporter. Garibay grew up in the San Joaquin Valley.

This week in Fresnoland, Cassandra wrote about the disparity in home ownership between white and Black residents in Fresno County and how a nonprofit is hoping to curb the disparity through financial literacy education. Monica wrote about how a big rain could be bad for the drinking water of communities near last summer’s Creek Fire. She also wrote about whether the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District will enforce the new guidelines set by California air quality officials. Dympna wrote about the new interim CEO appointed by the Fresno Housing Authority. Danielle wrote about the myths that impede discussions about affordable housing.

It’s Cassandra Garibay, housing and engagement reporter for Fresnoland, here.

Hi all!

I’m the newest member of the Fresnoland team, and I’ll be reporting on all things housing-related in the central San Joaquin Valley.

While I’m new to the team, I’m not new to the San Joaquin Valley.

I grew up in the Madera Ranchos, an unincorporated community between Madera and Fresno.

I was raised on the stories of my grandparents — all four immigrated from Mexico and for some time, lived with my family. Their storytelling was what first interested me in writing (and how I learned Spanglish).

After graduating from Liberty High School, I attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, where I completed my degree in journalism. I was the first in my family to graduate from college.

I wrapped up my last college class the first week the coronavirus pandemic hit in SLO County. I immediately went from studying for (canceled) finals to reporting on breaking news and coronavirus at the San Luis Obispo Tribune (The Fresno Bee’s sister paper).

I had previously interned at the SLO Tribune, where I was first introduced to Monica Vaughan who is now here at Fresnoland, covering water and development.

During my internship, I joined Monica to report on unhealthy air quality in the Nipomo Mesa area. The project was my first time truly reporting for a community, not on one. Our reporting resulted in signing hundreds of people up for poor air quality alerts and policy decisions at the state level.

My first experience reporting on housing followed shortly after, when I assisted another reporter with a project about substandard rental housing. We canvassed hundreds of apartments in SLO County, speaking with renters about unhealthy rental conditions after a group of tenants filed a lawsuit against their landlords for neglecting their repair requests.

I’m so excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to the Valley and report on the community I grew up in. Housing has, and continues to be, one of California’s greatest challenges, and the San Joaquin Valley is no exception.

My hope is to work with community members to share what it’s like to rent, own and live in the Central Valley. I want to know what community members need to know in terms of housing and try to make policy accessible to all.

This week I jumped into reporting on a nonprofit that aims to increase Black homeownership in Fresno County to address housing disparities. A Race Counts study showed, white Fresno County residents own homes at two-and-a-half times the rate of Black residents due to systemic racism and past policies.

Next up, I’m working to cover Fresno’s anti-displacement strategy and trace federal coronavirus rent relief funds in the Valley.

When I’m not writing, my quarantine hobbies include gardening, hiking, trying to make pottery and watching movies.

I’m thrilled to be back and exploring housing with you!

If you have any gardening tips, movie recs, story ideas or housing questions, please reach me at cgaribay@fresnobee.com or 559-441-6004 (text or call). You can also follow me on Twitter or follow Fresnoland for housing and other policy-related stories.

Thank you!

