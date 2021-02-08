This Week in Fresnoland: Free transit + Fresno’s next ballot measure fight

Yonas Paulos, left, of Fresno, takes a seat on a Fresno Area Express bus in downtown Fresno, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Paulos is visually impaired and relies on buses to get to his medical appointments. He is concerned about catching the coronavirus while riding the bus or at a stop with too many people. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Good afternoon and welcome to the Fresnoland Lab newsletter. Today is Monday, Feb. 8.

This week in Fresnoland, Monica wrote about skyrocketing rents in Fresno; Dympna wrote about Preston Prince’s resignation as CEO of the Housing Authority of the City and County of Fresno.

It’s Dani Bergstrom, policy editor for Fresnoland, here.

Last week, my Fresno Bee colleague Thaddeus Miller wrote about Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell’s proposal to make FAX free for all riders.

It’s a bold proposal, to be sure. While about 100 cities across the world, including Clovis and Visalia more recently, have gone zero fare, Fresno would be the largest system in the U.S. to undertake such a move. There’s a simple reason for that, according to Transit Center, a transportation think tank: for many small cities, the cost of collecting fares is nearly the same as the revenue they bring in from passengers.

As transit systems grow in size and ridership, the percentage of their budget that comes from fare revenue increases quite a bit — making the elimination of fares increasingly difficult for larger systems that don’t have a replacement source of revenue. And if you can’t find the money, you have to make service cuts, which can be devastating.

The equity implications of a free transit system cannot be understated: transportation is a significant and growing proportion of many household budgets. People can’t get to their jobs or doctors’ appointments without affordable and accessible transportation.

But in many cities, and especially Fresno, people often have to choose between affordability and accessibility. Like many major American cities in the post-WW2 era, Fresno’s sprawling land use pattern made it difficult for transit service to keep up with the pace of new tracts, so as FAX has expanded its coverage to outlying areas, they were forced to reduce the number of buses on the same routes.

We see the consequences of this in the disparity between car and transit commute times.

Of the 1.8% people living in Fresno that use transit to commute to work, half have a commute greater than 45 minutes, and 36% spend more than an hour getting to their jobs, according to 2019 census data.

Let’s compare that to the 94% of people who drive to work in Fresno - fully 71% of them have a commute time of less than 25 minutes.

Last week, I spoke with local and national transit experts for a story I’m working on that goes into more depth on the tradeoffs between going zero fare and expanding service.

Spoiler alert: it’s all about money and what we value as a society. Surprising, no?

And speaking of money and values: the committee that will be deciding on how to spend the revenue from the next version of Measure C — Fresno County’s local transportation sales tax — met for the first time last week. A full list of members can be found here.

Proponents are gearing up to put a proposal on the November 2022 ballot. But, gauging by past experience, it could take a few tries to get voters to approve it. (The measure will need a two-thirds majority of voters to pass, a difficult threshold to achieve without broad consensus.)

Transit has historically been an afterthought of Measure C: give it enough funding to pacify air quality advocates, but not enough to make it a viable alternative to driving. In 2006, when the last version of Measure C passed by voters, transit captured 19.6% of the total share of revenue.

Much has changed in the past 20 years: climate change, air quality, a younger generation that feels less nostalgic about cars. There’s also a lot that hasn’t changed: many neighborhoods and communities in Fresno County still lack basic sidewalks and maintained streets.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.

And now, the week’s top reads:

Housing, Transportation, and Land Use

The California High-Speed Rail Authority is hoping to see an expansion of their construction budget with a Biden Administration and Democratic-controlled Congress. Fresno Bee

The expiration of the agreement between the City of Fresno and Tutelian Co. to develop a downtown lot could alter the footprint of Downtown Fresno. Fresno Business Journal.

The crisis of housing instability that existed long before Covid-19 has become exacerbated by the pandemic. New York Times

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) are becoming very popular with those seeking options on housing aging parents. New York Times

For hundreds of people who face eviction each year nationally, the event can be monumental and stays on your record and is hard to deal with. Washington Post

Economy and Neighborhood Inequality

The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped from 812,000 the previous week to 779,000 last week. Los Angeles Times

Minority-owned businesses were largely shut out of the first round of Paycheck Protection Loans. Now, the Small Business Administration is granting first access to institutions that fund minority-owned businesses. Fresno Business Journal.

Comcast is looking to give a boost to Black and minority owned businesses in the Central Valley. Fresno Business Journal

What happens when all the owed/deferred rent is due? Millions of Americans face depleted savings, ruined credit and eviction from their homes. Los Angeles Times

Mayor Jerry Dyer and officials from Central California Food Bank announced Thursday at the Senior Citizen’s Village, a $200,000 funding grant, part of a larger grant, from the city to help seniors during the pandemic. Fresno Bee

The pace of economic recovery is sluggish, highlighting the pandemic’s brutal damage to the job market. New York Times

There are proposals to limit a new round of $1,400 payments to individuals earning below $75,000, while some conservative Democrats seek a $50,000 individual income cap, The Hill reported. Sacramento Bee

According to a new study from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, raising the minimum wage to $15-an-hour would significantly reduce poverty and increase earnings for millions of low wage workers, but it will add to the federal deficit and cut overall employment. Washington Post

Water and Air Quality

Newsom promised to end California’s water wars. Now that Trump’s gone, can he do it? Sacramento Bee

Several major automakers would no longer try to block California from setting its own strict fuel-economy standards, signaling support for President Biden’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. New York Times