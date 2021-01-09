This Week in Fresnoland: Fresno’s growing. And the rents are going up

Officials from the City of Clovis, Habitat for Humanity for the Greater Fresno Area and other VIPs turn dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction for two homes for local military veteran families at Sunnyside Avenue and Fourth Street in Clovis on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. This marks the second time the city has partnered with Habitat for Humanity in this neighborhood - last December two homes were dedicated just across the street from this site. The process is underway to select military veterans or spouses of veterans for ownership of these new homes. Their construction marks Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area’s 25th and 26th home in the City since 1985. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

(Did you get this forwarded from a friend? Sign up to receive our newsletter here.)

Good morning, and welcome to the Fresnoland Lab newsletter. Today is Saturday, Jan. 9th.

Last week in Fresnoland, Monica initiated an engagement on COVID-19, and for the coming weeks, will try to provide answers to whatever questions you have about this virus. Submit your questions here. Dympna wrote a column on the siege at the U.S. Capitol, analyzing the incident from her unique lens of an immigrant and a Black woman.

---

Dani Bergstrom, policy editor for Fresnoland, here.

Over the past few months, there’s been a lot of speculation about how the pandemic and the growing trend toward remote work will result in a huge influx of residents fleeing expensive coastal cities to Fresno.

I’ve also heard a lot of people float the idea that more people might leave Fresno and California, more generally, now that they can still work for California-based companies but from the cheaper and more conservative states like Idaho or Texas.

Real estate agents I’ve spoken to have seen an uptick in transactions during the pandemic to support both of these stories.

We finally have the first snapshot of data to help us understand what’s actually happening. Last month, Bryant-Jon Anteola at the Bee wrote about the latest state population data showing that Fresno County gained nearly 8,000 people between July 2019 and July 2020.

The county’s growth was the fourth-highest in the state, only behind Riverside, Sacramento, and San Joaquin Counties.

Meanwhile, several coastal counties in California lost population, and the state witnessed its lowest growth in a century. Even Fresno’s growth was lower than the average over the last decade.

The population gains in Fresno County come from a combination of people moving in from other areas and from what demographers call “natural increase”: more local births.

We won’t have more specifics until the next set of data comes out in a few more months on which counties are sending the most people to Fresno and whether we’re gaining more affluent or working class people.

Local business leaders have long marketed the region to coastal workers and companies searching for cheaper real estate and taxes, as a core economic development strategy.

The real estate sector is booming locally. Home prices and rents have jumped significantly this year. Apartment List recently shared that rents in Fresno increased nearly 10% during the pandemic, higher than any other large city in their survey.

But unemployment is still relatively high, as the effects of the pandemic on the hospitality and service industries wear on. Fresno County has lost over 21,800 jobs since November 2019, for an unemployment rate of 8.7%.

Many residents are worried about losing their homes in the wake of the economic crisis, as eviction and foreclosure protections are still set to expire at the end of January.

I’d like to hear stories from people who have moved to Fresno this year. Why did you come here? Is it what you expected?

I’d like to also hear from longtime residents. What do you think about more people moving to Fresno? What are your hopes and fears?

Please fill out the survey here.

And now, the week’s top reads:

(For the most recent local coronavirus updates, visit www.fresnobee.com/coronavirus.)

Housing, Transportation, and Land Use

The Fresno City Council voted 5-2 drop the city’s protestations of Measure P, a tax for parks that has been working its way through the courts. Fresno Bee

Despite the pandemic, the Fresno real estate market continues to boom — from small homes to high-end homes. The location of the homes made a difference in the sales price. Fresno Business Journal

The San Joaquin River Parkway Trust has acquired the Sumner Peck Ranch, a winery along Friant Road, between Millerton Lake and Fresno, along the San Joaquin River, which they intend to open to be enjoyed by the public. YourCentralvalley.com

A group of California Democrats wants Gov. Gavin Newsom to allocate billions of dollars in additional funding to help tenants keep up with their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sacramento Bee

The soaring housing prices are driving advocates to look for out-of-the-box solutions such as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a way to increase housing stock without drastically altering the neighborhoods that surround them. Washington Post

Economy and Neighborhood Inequality

Local farm prices are going up due to short supply as a result of drought conditions, which are expected to persist. Hanford Sentinel

Fresno’s historic Tower Theater is in escrow to be sold to Adventure Community Church, and owners of surrounding businesses are concerned about the church’s impact. Fresno Business Journal

The U.S. workforce lost 140,000 positions last month, the first loss since April 2020, further clear evidence that the economy is struggling as the viral pandemic tightens its grip on consumers and businesses. Los Angeles Times

According to research by Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch , Black and Latino workers suffered disproportionate economic harm by corporate offshoring and were more likely than Whites to lose manufacturing jobs as a result of U.S. trade policies over the past 25 years. Washington Post

To address the nation’s deteriorating economic condition and the pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden said he is proposing a multi-trillion-dollar relief package that would boost stimulus payments for Americans to $2,000, extend unemployment insurance, and send billions of dollars in aid to city and state governments. Washington Post

Pay for California state employees could be restored soon, according to a just released budget proposal released Friday. Workers’ pay was reduced by as much as 9.23% in July 2020. Sacramento Bee

Starting on Monday, borrowers will be able to apply for new loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, but only through a small group of community lenders, especially those who specialize in working with Black- and minority-owned small businesses. New York Times

Water and Air Quality

Water futures trading index elicits questions and concerns. Western Farm Press

America’s rivers are changing color — and people are behind many of the shifts, a new study said. A third of the tens of thousands of mile-long (two kilometer-long) river segments in the U.S. have noticeably shifted color in satellite images since 1984. MSNBC.com