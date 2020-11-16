This Week in Fresnoland: Who funds your politicians?

Central Unified trustees voted to approve the boundaries for its new Justin Garza High School at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Good morning, and welcome to the Fresnoland Lab newsletter. Today is Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

This week in Fresnoland, we’re hosting a Facebook Live event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 on the Fresno Bee Facebook page to answer questions for private well owners who are concerned about their water quality and supply. You can RSVP here.

It’s Danielle Bergstrom, policy editor of Fresnoland here.

Do you know who bankrolls your local politicians and ballot measures? I had a lot of ideas of who I thought would be major campaign donors — both special interest groups and individuals — but I wanted to dig in and find out.

So I dove into the campaign finance reports for local congressional, Assembly, school board, and school bond races in the Fresno area. I wanted to look specifically at the winners, to understand — to whose interests are our elected politicians beholden?

There were some things that weren’t too surprising: labor unions give pretty big to Democrats up and down the ballot. (But Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, took a decent amount of labor money, too, I found.)

Agriculture groups and individuals gave more to Republicans, although Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, a House Agriculture Committee member, had several large agriculture donors.

In the school bond races, developers and contracting firms spent really big, especially in Clovis Unified’s successful Measure A — which failed narrowly in March. I’ll look forward to watching who gets the successful bids on new contracts in Clovis, Central, and Sanger Unified in the coming months.

And now, the week’s top reads:

Housing and Land Use

Does Fresno’s new high school favor rich families on the north side? Here’s the map. Fresno Bee

No oversight. No transparency. Grand jury slams Fresno government’s homeless response. Fresno Bee

Despite its policy to reduce liquor stores in already saturated areas, the Fresno City Council approved, with a 6-1 vote, a liquor license for a new Johnny Quik at Barstow and Grantland avenues, making it the 12th liquor license in the census tract — double the amount that’s appropriate for the area, according to city staffers. Fresno Bee

New law makes buying foreclosed homes easier, unless you’re a landlord or flipper. Los Angeles Times

Back rent in California nearing $1.7 billion, fed study finds. Orange County Register

The 15-minute city — no cars required — is urban planner’s new utopia. But can it work without leaving anyone out? Bloomberg Businessweek

In liberal California, election shows Prop. 13 tax revolt is alive and well. CalMatters

Insurance companies have been forbidden from canceling or declining to renew property insurance policies for one year in communities hit by wildfires, according to an order by the state insurance commissioner. The move is expected to affect 2.1 million policyholders, nearly a fifth of California’s residential insurance market, who were affected by recent wildfires. Sacramento Bee

Pandemic boosts upper end of housing market coast to coast. Wall Street Journal

Water and Air Quality

Worried about your private well water in the central San Joaquin Valley? Here’s what you need to know. Fresno Bee/Fresnoland

Valley Air District’s emissions bank likely to change following damaging state review. Valley Public Radio

Economy and Neighborhood Inequality

In Mendota, Latinx businesses are struggling to stay afloat in the pandemic. Valley Public Radio

Lemoore voters reject 1% public safety tax on the ballot. Hanford Sentinel

Supreme Court agrees to hear California grower’s challenge to state farm labor law. Los Angeles Times

How will Biden’s administration help unemployed workers? Here’s what experts say. Fresno Bee

Ever wondered how the pandemic is affecting people who make their living in other people’s houses? Thousands of domestic workers — including housekeepers, nannies and health aides — in California affected by the pandemic’s economic recession. Sacramento Bee

One big thing cities can do on immigration. Bloomberg Businessweek

Dubbed a “she-session,” the pandemic has hurt women far worse than men. Women are opting out of the workforce to assist their school-aged children with online learning. The share of women working or looking for work has fallen to the lowest level since 1988, wiping out decades of hard-fought gains in the workplace. There are 2.2 million fewer women working or looking for work now than in January, vs. 1.5 million fewer men. Washington Post

Another 298,000 new claims were filed under a federal emergency program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, designed for freelancers, part-time workers and others who are not normally eligible for state benefits. New York Times

California voters backed ballot measures and progressive candidates and policies that promised to hold police more accountable and shift taxpayer funding away from law enforcement and toward social services. Los Angeles Times

The U.S. unemployment fell from 7.9% to 6.9% after the economy added 638,000 jobs in October. The decrease in the number of jobs added is the latest sign that the economic recovery has slowed, compared with earlier in the summer amid rising coronavirus cases that continue to weigh on the recovery. Washington Post

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the travel advisory Friday in conjunction with his counterparts in Oregon and Washington to curb the surging coronavirus infections. State officials are urging residents not to travel out of state for the holiday and recommending that those who do quarantine when they return. Los Angeles Times