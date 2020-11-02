This Week in Fresnoland: Coming soon to a public meeting near you

The Fresno City Council meets over Zoom on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Good morning, and welcome to the Fresnoland Lab newsletter. Today is Monday, Nov. 2nd.

Last week in Fresnoland, Dayana wrote a guide for renters in the central San Joaquin Valley and a story on a summit on gun violence. Monica wrote a story on the worsening air quality, resulting from wind and ongoing harvests and another on how rising rents and worsening employment situation are creating crisis for some local renters.

It’s Dympna Ugwu-Oju, editor of Fresnoland here.

The Fresnoland Lab at the Fresno Bee is bringing a new level of transparency local government meetings in the central San Joaquin Valley through our Documenters program, launching this month. The Documenters — a program initially launched by Chicago nonprofit newsroom City Bureau — are a group of citizens trained and paid to take notes and live-tweet public meetings. Their notes will be available for all local media organizations and for the public.

The first cohort of Fresnoland Documenters is a group of educators, community engagement specialists, students, freelancers, a public relations expert, a poet and an accountant. They hail from across the central San Joaquin Vallley — Fowler, Sanger, Ivanhoe, Exeter, Madera, Selma, Porterville, Clovis and Fresno.

Funded by the James Irvine Foundation, the Fresnoland Documenters will extend the ability of news organizations to gather information from meetings, particularly in rural communities or obscure city or county subcommittees, which at the moment have little or no media coverage.

“We know that the problems we’re addressing here exist around the country — government bodies hold thousands of public meetings every day, but the vast majority receive no media coverage and produce minimal records,” said Darryl Holliday, co-founder of the Documenters program and news Lab director of the City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side of Chicago.

“Fortunately, there are people across the country ready to fill local information gaps in collaboration with local journalists,” he said.

A growing network

“Fresno Documenters is expanding what local media can do, who can make it and who it serves,” Holliday said. “We’re excited to support and learn from Fresno Documenters and the Fresnoland team.” The program is created in partnership with the Documenters network in Chicago, Cleveland and Detroit.

Holliday said that the City Bureau started the original Documenters program in 2016 “to bridge civic divides” through “training and paying hundreds of Chicagoans to engage with policies being made by powerful public officials.”

What the City Bureau started and Fresno is adapting is a group of “producers, distributors and local watchdogs at public meetings” who would “ensure that the future includes journalists, educators, organizers, artists, parents, students and the many others who want accurate, trustworthy information for their community.”

The documenters will receive training in various areas of information gathering, including note-taking, audio recording, researching, digital photography and video recording, live-tweeting and interviewing. They will also learn about ethics and the laws that govern how public meetings are conducted in California, defamation laws, the Brown Act and Freedom of Information Act.

After they receive training, the Documenters will be paid $20 an hour to attend local government meetings. They will observe the proceedings and take detailed notes which journalists can use for subsequent news stories. Some Documenters will also be paid to live-tweet important details about an ongoing meeting.

The First Cohort

Members of the first cohort include Jesse Cuiriz, educator from Fowler; Heather Halsey Martinez, freelance writer from Clovis; Benjamin Irizarry, educator from Exeter; Stephanie Ocampo, a freelance writer from Fresno and Alton Williams, student from Fresno; Nicole Jimenez, educator from Selma; Matthew Woodward, student from Fresno; Verna Al-ag, marketer from Fresno; Angelica Hernandez, freelance writer from Clovis; Leonel Loera, educator from Fresno; Ramiro Merino, public relations worker from Kerman; Yelisa Ambriz, poet from Fresno; Joeanna Lopez, student journalist from Fresno; Briana Davis, student from Fresno, and Lizeth Araujo, educator from Orange Cove; Andy Hansen-Smith, community activist from Fresno; Hannah Galindo, educator from Fresno; Loren Friesen, freelance writer from Fresno; Tommy Tribble, freelance writer from Fresno; Estevan Gutierrez, community engagement worker from Madera; Kia Vang, student from Fresno; Esmeralda Garcia, educator from Ivanhoe, and Cheryl Sark, educator from Clovis.

