Education Lab: Back to school in Fresno? Pressure mounts after nearly a year of closures

Michelle Tinio, R.N. at Sutter Health, flicks the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before administrating to a patient at Natomas High School on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

Know someone who also cares about these important education issues?

Forward this newsletter to a friend or colleague - and they can sign up here.

.........

Hello education readers,

It’s been nearly a full year since schools across the nation closed their doors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and pressure is mounting to reopen California classrooms.

On Monday, the Ed Lab’s Monica Velez broke the news that Fresno Unified hopes to invite some elementary students back to campuses part-time beginning April 6.

District sources told Monica they’re hopeful that Fresno County will return to the so-called “red tier” of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. A partial return to classrooms under the red tier marks a change in plans at FUSD, which for months has said they would keep campuses shuttered until Fresno reaches the orange tier.

FUSD is expected to provide more details later today at a news conference.

Trustee Terry Slatic also confirmed to the Ed Lab the district plans to bring kindergarten through second-grade students back on April 6, and other grades would be gradually phased in later.

Slatic said it was important to note that the return to classrooms would not be a return to normal — face masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions would be required.

However, labor negotiations are still ongoing, and agreements still need to be finalized. Last week district officials told the Ed Lab there’s a possibility the district could reopen sooner pending negotiations with the teachers union and its other labor partners.

The news came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom released his plan to pressure school districts to reopen by April.

Newsom’s plan aims to use $2 billion in grants to incentivize schools to reopen for their youngest students by the end of the month.

Here’s the latest from The Bee’s Ed Lab

Vaccinations for teachers and child care workers aren’t the only bright side; school districts in Fresno are also rolling out their pilot programs for onsite COVID-19 testing for teachers and staff. Monica recently detailed Fresno Unified’s pilot testing program and their partnership with the California Endowment.

The onsite testing is part of California’s larger plan to bring students back to school campuses by April.

Monica has an in-depth story talking with teachers and health care workers who have been vaccinated. Monica found although some teachers were vaccinated, there are still precautions to be taken, such as social distancing and wearing, and such behavior in a school setting is always tricky.

Ed Lab’s higher ed reporter Ashleigh Panoo looked into why more California Black students attend for-profit colleges and why some experts want to change that.

Ashleigh also looked into how many students are applying to college this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need your help

The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab wants to know whether textbooks and access codes are a barrier to your college education.

Students in the U.S. spent an average of $413 on required materials during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the National Association of College Stores. About 28% of students didn’t buy at least one of their required materials, citing price as the biggest reason.

Please take this survey and share it with other students.

JOIN THE ED LAB’S NEW FACEBOOK GROUP

We are excited to unveil the Ed Lab Newsroom Facebook group. This group is a virtual lab where reporters meet and interact with members of the Fresno-area community. The purpose of this group is to create a hands-on space where we engage on education issues impacting children, parents, and teachers, and where we can learn more about educational needs in the San Joaquin Valley.

We are excited to host weekly lives and informative workshops to help inform and discuss education issues in the valley. Join our group!

Have any good news, grants, competitions, or call-outs? Let us know! We would love to highlight your work and exciting projects. You can submit projects, educational contests, or resources at edlab@fresnobee.com.

ASK THE ED LAB

Do you have an education question you’d like for us to answer? Have a story tip? Contact the Ed Lab team at edlab@fresnobee.com.

Like this newsletter? Forward to a friend. They can sign up here.