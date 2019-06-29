Breaking News Alerts
Fiery two-car crash on Highway 41 kills one person, CHP says
At least one person was killed early Saturday morning in a crash that engulfed a vehicle in flames on Highway 41.
The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 41 and Laguna Avenue around 4:12 a.m. for a vehicle accident and reported that one of the vehicles was on fire. A black Hummer and a sedan, which caught fire, were involved in the crash, according to the CHP.
One person died, though his or her identity was not immediately known. A 50-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to the CHP.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Highway 41, east of Riverdale.
A road closure was set up at Highway 41 at Excelsior Avenue due to the crash.
