Fiery two-car crash on Highway 41 kills one person, CHP says

At least one person was killed early Saturday morning in a crash that engulfed a vehicle in flames on Highway 41.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 41 and Laguna Avenue around 4:12 a.m. for a vehicle accident and reported that one of the vehicles was on fire. A black Hummer and a sedan, which caught fire, were involved in the crash, according to the CHP.

One person died, though his or her identity was not immediately known. A 50-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital by helicopter, according to the CHP.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Highway 41, east of Riverdale.

A road closure was set up at Highway 41 at Excelsior Avenue due to the crash.

This story will be updated.

