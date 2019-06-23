10-month-old baby shot in the head, in critical condition, says Fresno police chief

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 10-month-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.





One man is in custody for the shooting, which followed a gathering in the 3600 block of East Hammond Avenue.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said during a news conference Sunday the child, identified as Fayth Percy, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Bullet fragments were removed from the child’s head during surgery, Dyer said.

The child’s mother, who is 18, had gone to the Hammond Avenue address with the baby. Inside the home, there was someone she had met a week prior, identified as suspect Marco Antonio Echartea, 23. He attempted to grab the mother’s hand, and she pulled away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dyer said the mother went outside and told others what had happened. Later, Echartea tried to get the mother to sit in his lap. She resisted and pulled away.

The mother and a male friend left the home with the child, driving away.. The driver then made a U-turn and was parking at 5th Street and Hammond Avenue. The mother and her friend then noticed Echartea walking quickly toward their car.

“At some point when he got close, he pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds into the driver’s side window, which was up,” Dyer said. “One of those rounds struck baby Fayth on the side of the head as she was being held by her mother,” Dyer said.

Police responded to the Hammond Avenue residence, located Echartea and arrested him on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder. He was also wanted in a shooting that happened in May.

This story will be updated.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.