Tulare County officials charge East Area Rapist suspect in 1975 Visalia slaying

Tulare County officials are filing charges against East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo in a 1975 slaying in Visalia and believe he is responsible for dozens of burglaries in the area in the 1970s.

DeAngelo, who is in custody in the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces 12 murder counts in Sacramento, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, is now suspected of also being the “Visalia Ransacker” who burglarized dozens of homes in the area in the 1970s and to have killed 45-year-old Claude Snelling in 1975.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said Monday that with the filing, his office has “officially linked” DeAngelo to the Ransacker cases. DeAngelo now faces 13 murder charges across the state.

Snelling, a journalism professor at nearby College of the Sequoias, was shot to death by a man who was trying to abduct his 16-year-old daughter from their home in the middle of the night.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and escaped, leaving the daughter behind.

In the Snelling case, DeAngelo faces one first-degree murder count with an enhancement for using a firearm, according to court records posted Monday.

Ward said that while authorities believe DeAngelo committed the Ransacker burglaries, his office filed charges only in cases where the statute of limitations hasn’t run out.

DeAngelo was a police officer in nearby Exeter at the time of those crimes. He was arrested in April at his Citrus Heights home by Sacramento sheriff’s officials after investigators linked his DNA to murder scenes in Southern California.

Ward and a Visalia police spokesman said in May following DeAngelo’s arrest that the Snelling case was the only active Visalia Ranscaker crime under review for possible charges, and Tulare County investigators have met with Sacramento investigators several times since DeAngelo’s arrest.