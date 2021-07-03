Lies, damn lies and saving 16 cents on dinner

On the day before the Independence Day holiday, the White House informed Americans that the cost of a Fourth of July meal was 16 cents cheaper than last year. I doubt Joe Biden can remember what he had for a meal a week ago let alone last year. If he remembers correctly the government was asking people to not gather for any celebrations at all. Joe was hiding in his basement during last summer.

Getting back to the savings of 16 lousy cents. First and foremost; it is a phony number. It would depend upon buying exactly what the government dictates that you buy and nothing else. Being told what you can or should buy for a meal is not a good way to celebrate independence.

The government left off a few items for our consideration. The cost of gas for me to go to the local grocery store is now at the highest rate in seven years. Gee; that dates back to when Obama and Biden were also running things in Washington. I guess the White House did not remember that the price of fuel was low under the Trump administration. Last year I was paying around $3.20 per gallon. I filled up for the Fourth of July weekend and paid $4.49 per gallon. But I saved 16 cents on the groceries which covered less than an ounce.

Joe and his handlers have promised that those of us making less than $400,000 per year won’t pay any new taxes. Hogwash!

When you look at what the inflation rate has done to prices since January you are paying considerably more for everything; except for the meal on the Fourth!

Remember that when prices go up on non-food items, the sales tax goes up, as well. That is an increase in what you pay in taxes.

Food is up. Lumber is up. Gasoline is up. Electric rates are up. Everything is up. Yet the White House celebrated that we all saved 16 cents on our meal for the Fourth.

It makes me wonder at the cost the White House team expended on the research to come up with that enormous savings total. They had to research all foods that went up in costs and all the foods that happen to dip in cost. Once they established those lists they then had to pull together a meal that would sound tasty and appealing, meet the Michelle Obama-era dietary restraints and then determine the quantities to ensure we would meet the minimum daily recommended food allowance without exceeding those recommended levels to promote proper weight control.

So… we have riots in major cities for over a year, gun violence in cities run by Democrats who have enacted numerous gun control legislation, homelessness is rampant in Democrat-run cities, crime is up in Democrat-run cities, the Border is essentially open with thousands coming daily, people don’t trust public health officials, drug overdoses are going through the roof, people are being paid more to stay home than to work, Joe is the subject of ridicule by foreign leaders and we are being divided as a people daily by the politicians and the mainstream press, the vice president has internal turmoil in her staff, world tensions are getting worse and the good news out of the Biden White House was the 16 cent reduction in the cost of feeding my guests on the Fourth. With 12 sitting at my table that night I will delight in knowing I have an extra $1.92 to spend at the gas pump. Oh boy!