Remembering Dave Dorsey, the Hallmark store owner who made a difference in Oakhurst

Linda and Dave Dorsey, seen in a 2000 file photo, were longtime owners of the Oakhurst Hallmark store. Dave Dorsey lost his battle to cancer on June 23, 2021. Sierra Star archive

Small towns are interesting places to work and live. People know a great deal about you. If you are a jerk in how you treat your neighbor or your customers, people will know that you are a jerk. People in small towns also talk about the good guys who surround us.

People like Dave Dorsey who alongside his wife, Linda, ran the local Hallmark store in the Old Mill Village in the heart of Oakhurst. Dave lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday, June 23 and word spread quickly through the area. People were talking about Dave at the Post Office, in grocery stores, restaurants and over the phone. I know that David would certainly be surprised at the reaction folks had to his death.

The Dorseys relocated in our area to run the Hallmark store. They maintained a great level of service for more than 25 years before selling a couple of years ago to Greg Uzell who renamed the place Betty’s Hallmark after his mother.

People had a tough time remembering it was now Betty’s Hallmark because we rarely called it the Hallmark Store; it was “Dorsey’s.” My 6-year-old nephew, Liam, always called it, “Mr. Dorsey’s Store” because Liam liked how Dave would treat him whenever he went into the place. There were a couple of times when Dave even let Liam ring up his order at the cash register.

Dave always pushed the concept of old-fashioned customer service. He wasn’t concerned if you were buying an outfit, a gift item, or a 99-cent Shoebox card. He treated you, as did the rest of his sales team, to great service. That goes a long way with folks.

Dave and Linda were tremendous supporters of local charities, scholarships, area schools and The Golden Chain Theater. Thousands of tickets were sold by the Dorseys to events because it would help boost sales for that event. Dave never made a dime off any of those sales. In fact, there were times when Dave lost money on the deals because he would allow customers to charge the tickets or items on their credit cards and Dave would have to eat the credit card company’s charges. He just was happy to be of service to those different groups. When my priest was outside of Vons for bell ringing at Christmas, Dave would show up with a Starbucks latte for him.

Many items were donated by the Dorseys for silent auctions or raffles. Dave saw his role in the community as one that gives back and pays it forward.

Dave was the father to three wonderful children who have all done well in life. There are numerous grandchildren who just adored Papa and they will miss him.

Dave and Linda were those quiet types who after working long hours would go home, spend time with the family and live good lives as respected members of their community. They took care of their elderly parents and showed, by example, of how to treat others. Sadly, Dave’s mother must live through the death of her son.

There will never be a statue erected for Dave Dorsey. No school or park will be named for him. But if you want to see the monuments to Dave Dorsey just look around Eastern Madera County. Local charities have done much with his financial support. He demonstrated a work ethic and business ethics that are praiseworthy.

He showed his kids how to be a Christian, a man, brother, father, Papa, and a husband. He sure left this place better for having lived here. Thanks, Dave! Rest in Peace.