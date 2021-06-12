Stimulus or a job? For too many, the choice is obvious

During the Great Depression, people were out of work because there were no jobs due to a lack of money. Since folks lacked the cash to but things manufacturers did not have a need to create those items. The cycle was horrific for the nation and while the New Deal under Franklin Delano Roosevelt created some jobs, the New Deal really did not fix the problem. World War II came along and in a flash millions of young Americans were entering the military and millions of Americans found employment making the supplies to fight the war.

The fact was that the New Deal created jobs for people to earn their money. Under the current socialist plan, the government now pays people to stay home. I really can’t blame the folks for taking the stimulus check rather than a paycheck. If you make $23 per hour or less you make more watching the television all day and not working. I have students who are enjoying the free cash. They don’t understand the concept of national debt any better than politicians.

I met a gentleman this week, Jeff, and he owns three Denny’s restaurant’s in the Fresno/Clovis area. He shared with me over coffee that he has 60 jobs available for people to work in those locations and can’t get anyone to apply. He simply can’t compete with the government payout of $23 per hour. Added to Jeff’s costs would be the taxes that an employer must pay for the employee. Your employer pays 7.5% of your salary to Social Security on top pf what they pay you. Your employer pays other fees and taxes to the government so they can employ you. Your employer must pay worker’s compensation insurance premiums to protect you in the event of an injury to you. If you receive medical benefits, it costs your employer additional dollars and if you enjoy a retirement plan your employer absorbs some of the costs.

The socialists who want to just send you a check deny that the giveaway doesn’t keep people from going back to work. Our president tells of his family friends back in Scranton who wanted to work and wanted jobs and not a handout. Joe Biden shows his absolute ignorance in economics. People want to earn as much as they can to support themselves and their families. If you make more sitting at home, then why go to work?

The sad thing is that the socialists want the control over the lives of the people who will quickly succumb to the free money. Milton Friedman said many times, “There is no free lunch.” When the people feel that their money will stop coming in due to an election then they will vote for the person who promises “free stuff.” Margaret Thatcher warned that the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.

One of my readers sent a comment to me that stated she did not understand how we see socialism as bad. She equated socialism with supporting the police and fire departments. Those services aren’t socialism but shared expenses for the “common welfare” as provided for in the Constitution. We all enjoy the benefit of those services.

There are jobs here in our area. The government needs to stop paying people to not work.

Socialism is the concept of taking from one person who earned the money and giving it to another person who did not earn that money. It is done at the point of a gun. It isn’t charity but under threat of the law.

