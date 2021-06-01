Remember When | June: Oakhurst Class of 1961, ambulance service arrives and a big rattler

The Oakhurst Union Elementary graduating class of 1961. Sierra Star archive

Compiled from the archives of the Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star, covering news and events from the month of May.

60 Years Ago

Elementary grads — Oakhurst Union Elementary School graduated 16 at ceremonies at the Community Church of Oakhurst. Diplomas were distributed by Catherine Dee and Chuck Pence to Dale Bedford, Carol Boyd, Karen Burnett, Phyllis Cardey, Robin Cavin, Irene Cordero, Diane Graham, Mike Harper, Dennis Hartwell, Cynthia Hocker, David Kelley, Connie Marshall, Linda Phelps, Lorraine Shollenbarger and Max Stauffer.

Growing community — The steady growth of the Mountain Area is reflected in an announcement last week by Postmaster Warren Meharg that the Oakhurst post office will be advanced to second class, effective July 1. Meharg hopes to get delivery service sometime this summer.

Help on the way — Ambulance service for the Oakhurst-Bass Lake area was assured last week with the announcement that the Madera Ambulance Service will station an ambulance behind the Shell Station at Bass Lake throughout the year. The ambulance will be operated by Dave Smith who can be reached at Overbrook 3-4600.

50 Years Ago

Big snake — Last Saturday, while in the yard close to their home, Kathy O’Rourke heard a hissing sound in the bushes and looked up to see her cat and dog ready to play with a 44-inch diamondback rattler. Mother, Mrs. Irene O’Rourke, a brave soul, was called to the rescue and killed the beast with a mighty swing of her “idiot stick” (some kind of garden hoe). The rattler had nine rattles. Another word of warning to beware of tall grass and bushes this time of year.

40 Years Ago

Raley’s taking shape — Tom Raley, owner of Raley’s Supermarket, was in Oakhurst last Wednesday for a brief groundbreaking ceremony at Golden Oak Village shopping center site at the corner of Highway 41 and 49. Groundwork for the $2.5 million, 56,000-square-foot building began last week. Raley noted that his company is looking forward to coming to Oakhurst and growing with the area.

Lumber fall-off — Glen Drake, the newly appointed manager of American Forest Product’s south Sierra division in North Fork, says he thinks the mill will only cut two thirds of its capacity amount in 1981. The mill is capable of cutting 55 million board feet a year. Drake says the demand for lumber “just isn’t there” and he says double-digit inflation and high interest rates have haulted homebuilding, hitting the timber and lumber industry hard.

Grad night visitors — A high school graduating class from San Jose has chosen the Broken Bit for their Grad Night. This Tuesday, 170 seniors will dance all night at the local restaurant.

30 Years Ago

YHS weightlifters — Thursday was a successful lift-off for the first annual Stinkin’ Stud Club of Yosemite High School’s bench press contest. Winners of the all-male interschool weight lifting competition were: Freshman Champion Bret Supernaw, lifting 225 pounds; Sophomore Champion Dennis Forleo, 260; Junior Champion Mike King, 300; Senior Champion Scott Murphy, 365.

Retail anticipation — Save Mart and Payless are “two prospective tenants” for the new shopping center under construction at the intersection of Highway 41 and 49 in Oakhurst. Ed Wilkins, developer of the center, told the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce last week that Save Mart would likely be in the center by November, “but that’s optimistic, more realistically it will be this time next year.”

New golf course — River Creek Golf Course teed off its first day of golf June 14. The course will be open from dawn to dusk (roughly 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.) with the last tee off for nine holes around 6:15 p.m. The clubhouse is anticipated to open in four to five weeks, says the club manager. Refreshments are available.