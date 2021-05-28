Memorial Day honors the wounded and the dead, all deserving our attention for their sacrifice

Flags honor Civil War and Spanish American War veterans for Memorial Day at Liberty Veterans Cemetery in Fresno. Fresno Bee file

We should make it a habit to daily thank our veterans for our freedom. Without the sacrifice each of them made, we would be under the control of tyrants and dictators. On Veterans Day each November we thank every person who is currently serving in the military as well as everyone who ever served to protect this great nation.

On Memorial Day, we take the time to honor two very important sub-groups of veterans: the war wounded and the war dead. On Memorial Day, we hoist Old Glory up to the top of the flagpole and then lower her to half-staff to honor the war dead. At noon the flag is then raised and we honor those who were injured in the defense of our liberties.

This past week a friend shared a post that he read on the internet. It described Memorial Day as “the day we honor and remember the veteran who couldn’t remove their own uniform.” It was a nurse, medic, or doctor who had to perform that simple task. Millions of American kids have been injured in conflicts during battles and 1,050,000 have died on the field of battle. Their blood dripping into the soil, or their bodies sinking to the bottom of the ocean. The Bible says it best, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13 KJV)

On June 6, we will observe the 77th anniversary of the greatest invasion the world had ever seen or will ever see again. D-Day. On that day 140,000 brave Allied troops stormed into France to begin the march to Berlin that would lead to the defeat of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party. The Thousand-year Reich would be gone on May 8, 1945. Those brave veterans helped save the world that day. Those brave troops flew or waded onto the shores at Normandy and faced 125,000 or more Axis troops who were in fortified bunkers ready to kill them.

Time takes its toll and the estimate is that fewer than 2,500 of those liberators are still alive. The youngest ones to participate in that invasion would now be in their middle 90s and in a very few years they will all be gone. However; they will never be forgotten by freedom loving people of the world. We can’t allow them ever to be forgotten.

On D-Day the sea turned red at Normandy as our troops were gunned down before many could even get to the beach. The beach turned red with the blood of those men who never made it to the cliffs. In towns all over France young airmen and soldiers were killed as they parachuted in to do their part of the liberation of Europe.

I don’t know and can’t even imagine what it must take for a person to go into that sort of operation. Knowing what they knew and the fact that they faced it and helped rid the world of the menace of the Nazis and the Fascists is mind boggling.

More than 28,000 days have come and gone since many breathed their last that fateful day. We can’t thank them enough. Friends visited Normandy a few years ago and they brought back a small jar of sand from Utah Beach which I had asked them to bring so that I could share it with my students and the children in my life. That jar sits in my living room and I cherish what it represents.

That sand is sacred soil. The American veterans made it so. God bless them.