New Oakhurst faith leader plans Memorial Day service at Little Church on the Hill

Jerry Bosworth, Marine Corps colonel (ret.), a member of the Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment No. 1121, provides a touching presentation during 20017 Memorial Day ceremonies ay Oakhill Cemetery. To his left is detachment Chaplain Richard LaMontagne. Special to the Sierra Star/file

A Memorial Day service at Little Church on the Hill in Oakhill Cemetery will be led by a new Oakhurst faith leader with a tie to the day’s honorees.

Fr. Michael Bush of Christ Church, a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, will conduct a community service honoring all veterans and especially those who died in military service to our country.

Immediately following the Monday, May 31, 9 a.m. service, the public is invite to stay for the VFW and Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment presentation of colors and taps at 10 a.m.

Fr. Bush was ordained to the priesthood on Jan. 14, 2021, and celebrated his first communion for his new parish, Christ Church, three days later, according to his church bio. Fr. Bush also serves as a military chaplain.

Fr. Bush spent eight years in the Navy as a logistics specialist. He also worked for a contractor that built military drones.

Before becoming a priest, Fr. Bush spent three years working as a hospital chaplain in Los Angeles County and one year as the outdoors activities pastor for Teen Challenge Ranch in Morrow, Ark.

More information about the Memorial Day service: rector@christchurchoakhurst.org.