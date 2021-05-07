Cal Fire suspends burning below 2,000 feet elevation, reminds about defensible space

Cal Fire has suspended all burning below the 2,000-foot elevation in Madera and Mariposa counties effective May 1.

Burning is allowed above the 2,000-foot elevation with valid permits only, the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit announced. Permits can be obtained at a Cal Fire station. Mariposa County residents can also obtain a permit by visiting burnpermit.fire.ca.gov. Mariposa County residents must contact Mariposa County Air Pollution Control for additional permit requirements.

Residents must contact the burn day information line, in their county, prior to burning.

Madera County Burn Day Information Line: 877-HAZ-BURN (877-429-2876)

Mariposa County Burn Day Information Line: 209-966-1200

Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District: 209-966-2220

For residents burning above the 2,000-foot elevation, criminal citations will be issued if burning is conducted outside the parameters of the burn permit, Cal Fire says. Residents will be held liable for any fire that escapes control.

A water source and a hand tool must be available at the burn location and a responsible adult in attendance at all times. Scrape the area around the burn pile down to bare mineral soil and do not burn on windy days, Cal Fire says.

Additional information is available at Cal Fire stations, by calling 209-966-3622 or online at fire.ca.gov or ReadyForWildfire.org.

Defensible space

Cal Fire also is reminding that defensible space is the law within the State Responsibility Area. Public Resource Code 4291 requires residents of California to provide and maintain a defensible space of 100 feet (minimum) around all structures.

Cal Fire says homeowners can substantially increase the chance of their home surviving a wildland fire by following these fire-safe practices:

• Maintain defensible space for a minimum of 100 feet or more around your structures by removing dead trees and brush, cutting grass and trimming trees 6-15 feet off the ground.

• Clean all needles and leaves from you roof, eaves and rain gutters.

• Trim tree limbs within 10 feet of your chimney and all dead limbs hanging over your house and/or garage.

• Make sure your address is clearly visible for easy identification in an emergency.

• Make sure driveway access to your home is clear of low-hanging branches and cleared of flammable vegetation for 10 feet from the road edges.