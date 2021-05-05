Five high school seniors receive Oakhurst Democratic Club service awards

Five Mountain Area high school seniors are recipients of Oakhurst Democratic Club 2021 Eleanor Roosevelt Community Service Awards, which come with $500 to help offset college expenses, the club announced.

Winners from Yosemite High are Ellie Morris, Colby D Stewart and Josiah Waltner; Minarets senior Johanna Ziegler and Glacier grad Tobin Shane Cox. Awards will be presented at ceremonies at each school this year.

The student applications were evaluated primarily on their volunteer hours.

The award has been a focus of the Oakhurst Democratic Club since 2005 and is funded entirely through donations from the club’s 210 members. Founders of the club chose to celebrate Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady to Franklin D Roosevelt, 32nd president of the U.S., who served from 1933 until his death in 1945. Mrs. Roosevelt served as delegate to the United Nations from 1945 to 1952 and was the first chair of the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women from 1961 to 1962. She encouraged all Americans to volunteer to help the less fortunate and led by her example.

The Oakhurst Democratic Club welcomes guests and members of any political party and meets at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month via Zoom. For more information, go to yosemitedems.com.