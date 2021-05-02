Yosemite Half Marathon returns to Bass Lake area after year’s hiatus

Runners compete in a past Yosemite Half Marathon. Courtesy of Dehn Craig

After the 2020 edition was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yosemite Half Marathon is back on Saturday, May 8.

Event organizer Vacation Races and Visit Yosemite | Madera County says there will be increased traffic while the expected field of some 3,000 runners arrives and competes between 4 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The planned course will take runners on fire roads through the Sierra National Forest just north of Bass Lake starting on Forest Road 6S40 off Sky Ranch Road. Runners will head down Beasore Road crossing onto Road 274 to The Pines Resort, ending at Recreation Point. The road will be closed to vehicles with a detour to North Fork in order to get to Oakhurst, if necessary.

North Shore Road will be open but will have heavy runner traffic from The Pines Resort to Recreation Point Campground. Traffic will continue to operate, but drivers should expect delays. If at all possible, plan to avoid traveling in these areas during these hours, organizers say.

On Saturday, runners will park their vehicles in designated areas along Road 426 and School Road in Oakhurst starting at 4 a.m. and will ride shuttles to the start line in the Sierra National Forest. Shuttles for runners will run between the start and finish lines from 4 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Organizers expect the heaviest morning traffic will be between the hours of 4 and 8 a.m.

The rest of the weekend action will take place at Recreation Point starting Friday, May 7 with the drive-thru bib pick-up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Each year, we host this event to get people outside and exploring the Yosemite area. Our runners love the experience, but even more so, they love the hospitality of the community — we love it too,” said Lyle Anderson, the 2021 Yosemite Half Marathon director, in material promoting the event distributed by Visit Yosemite | Madera County.

Vacation Races operates the Yosemite Half Marathon under a U.S. Forest Service special use permit with the Sierra National Forest.

“We always tell our runners to ‘be excellent.’” Vacation Races says. “What does this mean? We believe our runners should always be kind to one another, kind to their hosts, and kind to nature. While they visit, we encourage them to explore and visit local restaurants, shops, and more.”