Dinuba leader: State air board lacks diverse views in environmental justice effort

When it comes to creating good energy policy that serves all Californians, echo chambers aren’t the answer. The problem with ideological echo chambers is they have no tolerance for alternative ideas and solutions. Good policy comes from hard conversations. We often speak of good policy coming from “both sides of the aisle.” Listening to our communities of color, our at-risk communities, our low-income communities, and our on-the-ground blue collar workers is essential to crafting good policy, but not when pre-determined belief systems are expected from every ethnically diverse Californian interviewed.

I am disappointed to see that the California Air Resources Board’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee has decided to exclude diverse community perspectives from its ranks. It’s a shame. We should do better.

If the regulators don’t want to hear from front-line families and on-the-ground community leaders most affected by policy decisions, then why have this committee in the first place? Where are the voices of workers? What about small business owners, school teachers, doctors, truck drivers, pastors, and family members who can bring their experience to bear on energy policy conversations?

We have already seen that EJAC refused to include a single labor voice on the committee, or better yet, a clinical researcher with years of working and living in a front-line community such as myself. It seems they are afraid of, or would prefer to ignore, those who live and work in these communities, and have a different perspective on what environmental justice means.

The fear seems to be that not all ethnic minorities in California are ‘aligned’ with the committee’s singular vision of our energy future. I thought that the point of forming a committee was to consider all sides of the argument. Justice is not represented by a megaphone, but by a scale. Both sides. Representation. And we’re not seeing that in this committee.

Climate change, clean air, and the future of energy in California are challenges that every single Californian faces differently right now. We live it every day in personal ways. Where we live and work matters, but so does how we go about solving complex problems — and the challenges of ensuring clean air to breathe requires a comfort level with complexity. For some Californians — especially those who live and work in areas with significant exposure to air pollution and those in minority or low-income communities of color — the economic and environmental realities demand straight talk to balance competing interests.

Instead of being a place for diverse perspectives that represent the full breadth of our state’s at-risk communities, EJAC has become an echo chamber of virtue signaling and one-sided idealism that fails to accurately consider the communities that they are supposed to represent.

If we want to talk about environmental “justice,” let’s start with some facts.

Fact No. 1. Nothing will be just or fair if it destroys our economy and takes away jobs that communities like mine rely on for good careers. The promised “green” jobs that we hear about aren’t a reality right now.

Fact No. 2. Our state is not ready to rely on an all-electric or all-renewable grid. We’ve seen the blackouts. We’re preparing for them again this year. Whether EJAC likes it or not, we need oil and gas to keep our energy grid stable for the foreseeable future.

Fact No. 3. I’ll say it again. Echo chambers are not going to solve our issues. Putting people with the same ideas in the same room does nothing to open the door to unique perspectives and experiences. This is a recipe for bad policy that will hurt more people than it helps.

I call on CARB’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee to reconsider its closed-door approach. It’s time to have the hard conversations. Our future depends on it.