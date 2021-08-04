‘Death fell from the sky.’ Fresno ceremonies to mark grave threat of atomic weapons

A twisted mass of steel, marks the site of a large building in the industrial center of Hiroshima, Japan, on Sept. 13, 1945, after the city was destroyed by an atomic bomb. AP file

“On a bright cloudless morning, death fell from the sky and the world was changed. A flash of light and a wall of fire destroyed a city and demonstrated that mankind possessed the means to destroy itself.”

President Barack Obama delivered those powerful words during his visit to the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima on May 27, 2016. President Obama was the first U.S. president to visit the memorial in Hiroshima, Japan to pay tribute to those who died as a result of the atomic bomb named Little Boy that was dropped by American bomber Enola Gay on Hiroshima.

This horrible tragedy took place 76 years ago on Aug. 6, 1945. It is conservatively estimated that 150,000 people died or went missing. Another tragedy occurred on Aug. 9 when another atom bomb named Fat Man was dropped by the U.S. military on Nagasaki, destroying the city. Another 75,000 people died or were missing as a result of the bomb and the after-effects of radiation.

Pope Francis, after visiting and praying at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial on Nov. 24, 2019, gave a powerful message to humanity and said, “ Not only the use of atomic weapons but their mere possession is immoral.”

Einstein and Gandhi, the two great pacifists, were very much troubled by the use of the atom bomb. Einstein deplored it and felt the atomic bombing of Japan was unnecessary. Gandhi condemned the bombing altogether, saying “I regard the employment of the atom bomb for the wholesale destruction of men, women and children as the most diabolical use of science.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Do we have a lesson to learn today for present and future generations with respect to the acquisition and possession of nuclear weapons, which are not only cost prohibitive but are a great threat to the human race and civilization? A few of those deadly weapons could wipe out the human race.

The resources that are used in the name of defense and deterrence, the production, maintenance and refurbishing of nuclear weapons, are astronomically high and mind-boggling. For the U.S. alone, the tab runs into the trillions of dollars since the inception of the nuclear era. According to the Congressional Budget Office, US plans to spend $494 billion on the nuclear force during the next decade, about $50 billion per year.

To our dismay, the U.S. has about 6,185 nuclear weapons in its possession. Russia has about 6,850. Altogether, there are more than 14,000 nuclear bombs possessed by nuclear nations.

The cost of modernizing the American B61 bomb arsenal, as estimated in 2016, was put at over $8 billion.

It is insane to spend that kind of money on these weapons of mass destruction. We need to divert our precious limited resources to combat hunger, poverty and illness. We need resources to address the pandemic — not for another bomb or a bomber.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

To create awareness about building a peaceful and just world community, addressing the threat of nuclear weapons and, eventually, their elimination and paying our tribute to the victims of nuclear holocaust and the survivors (also known as Hibakusha), the Fresno State community commemorated the 75th anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in the Peace Garden on Aug. 6, 2020, in collaboration with Japanese American Citizen League (JACL) and Human Rights Collation of the Central Valley.

The commemoration included a peace tree planting ceremony. Three peace trees that were grown from the seedlings of a camphor tree that survived the atom bomb in Hiroshima were donated by the Japanese American Community of Fresno and were planted in the Peace Garden.

The Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration will be observed again on Aug. 6-9 in the Peace Garden and Shinzen Friendship Garden at Woodward Park. The event at Fresno State starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6 and at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Shinzen Friendship Garden.

The commemoration also includes a three day “fast for peace” that starts at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6 and continues until 11 a.m. on Aug. 9. Fasting is an affirmation of our commitment to nonviolence, peace, justice, and our resolve to eliminate nuclear weapons and war as a tool of foreign policy. All are invited to join the fast.

A film “Hibakusha,” will be shown at the Big Red Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd. in Fresno, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. The public is invited.