Health crisis: By one measure, Fresno’s domestic violence is the highest in the state

Jenn Fries, a survivor of domestic violence, prays during the Pathway of Hope dedication in 2019 at Fresno State in a service to honor the survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Fresno Bee file

“One day he stole my car and wrecked it. When I called the cops on him, he threatened to kill me.” This is Molly, a survivor of domestic violence. Last year she remembers feeling hopeless, lonely, and terrified to be homeless. The day she came to Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno is a day she will never forget, lifting her finger to ring the bell and uttering the words, “I need help.”

Molly is one of thousands of domestic violence survivors helped by the Marjaree Mason Center since the 1970s when the Fresno community was galvanized by Marjaree’s brutal murder at the hands of her former boyfriend. Since then, MMC has worked closely with law enforcement agencies, the District Attorney’s Office and the courts to help brave survivors. The tragic shooting of a Fresno woman recently by an ex-boyfriend is a reminder that the same threats are ever present today.

“I am very proud of the strong partnership the Fresno Police Department has with the Marjaree Mason Center. We have seen the devastating impacts of domestic violence and the critical services the Marjaree Mason Center provides will continue to aid us in our efforts to protect our community,” says Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Fresno has the highest per-capita calls to law enforcement for domestic violence among large cities in California, with Oakland trailing second. In the last year, MMC has seen an increase in the severity of violence experienced with higher lethality risk assessment scores.

In January, Fresno police marked a 173% increase in domestic violence calls over January of the prior year. In April, police experienced a further 12.5% increase in domestic violence cases in the city, in comparison to the month before. Each year, police receive about 8,000 calls for domestic violence. It is estimated that 70% to 75% of these households involve children.

The cycle of domestic violence — including physical, emotional, and financial abuse, with potential results like homelessness — can be broken with intervention and safe shelter. For some survivors, having safe refuge is the difference between life and death. Unfortunately, the needs of victims of domestic violence across Fresno County are in high demand, and more funding is needed to meet the rising volume of those in crisis.

The Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County’s only dedicated provider of comprehensive domestic violence shelter and support services, serving nearly 10,000 adults and children a year, including education for victims, offenders, and youth, and relies on generous donations, funding from private foundation grants, as well as local, state and federal funding.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, the city of Fresno, Fresno County, and state and federal elected officials have ensured resources were not a barrier for survivors to seek safety in a way that also protected them from COVID. It is partnerships and contributions like these that save the lives of survivors.

Serving in this vital community role, MMC must ensure the future of domestic violence services and continue to meet the growing need. Survivors like Molly can attest to the necessity: “I’d be in a tent with my dogs if it wasn’t for the Marjaree Mason Center. I wouldn’t have my car, I wouldn’t have my confidence, I wouldn’t have gotten a job, I would be on the streets,” she said. “They really went above and beyond.”

However, due to the steady increase in demand over several years, MMC is in need of additional support. Fresno has a strong history of taking insurmountable challenges and turning them into success stories. I am confident that together we can significantly reduce violence in our community and move toward the vibrant, healthy future we all deserve.

To help raise our voices, please connect with your local elected representatives today and let them know this is important to you. You can support MMC financially at MMCenter.org.

If you need services, contact the center’s 24/7 hotline at 559-233-HELP or help@mmcenter.org.