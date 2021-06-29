Bicentennial flag that flew over Fresno City Hall, Fresno State has colorful history

The bicentennial flag that flew over Fresno City Hall and at Fresno State. Contributed

At noon on Thursday, July 1, 1976, as mayor pro tem of Fresno, I was assisted by Mayor Ted C. Wills and our City Council colleagues as we hoisted the historic bicentennial flag of the American revolution up the flag pole in front of City Hall, where it waved in unison for five days with the Stars and Stripes and the California state bear flag.

That historic bicentennial flag was the first and only flag that ever flew over City Hall with our renowned red, white and blue banner, and the California flag, since our city was incorporated in 1885.

Those three flags flew over City Hall until Monday morning, July 5, 1976.

The historic bicentennial flag was given to me earlier that year by Carl Albert, Speaker of the House of Representatives, during a brief ceremony in his Capitol office. He was an old family friend and neighbor of my mother’s family.

That revered bicentennial flag, while under Speaker Albert’s care, had a unique and colorful history thanks to his access to other influential public officials.

Not only had Speaker Albert flown the flag over the capitol, but President Gerald Ford had the flag fly over the White House, the Pentagon and the American Embassy in Moscow, Russia.

At my request, Gov. Jerry Brown had the flag fly over California’s capitol in Sacramento during the first week in June, 1976.

On the Monday morning of July 5, 1976, Deputy Chief of Police Jake Kast, a decorated veteran of WW II, assisted as we ceremoniously lowered the bicentennial flag, folded it in the appropriate manner, and I subsequently placed it in my bank vault safe.

It stayed there for 40 years.

In early 2016, I offered the historic flag to Central High School, my alma mater, but my offer was kindly declined because, as the principal explained to me, the school did not have a secure, safe place to keep such a valuable American artifact.

I then turned my attention to Fresno State, my other alma mater. I had received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Fresno State College, and had served on the campus for several years as an adjunct professor.

With assistance from Peter Robertson, the Fresno State Alumni Association’s director of alumni connections, I was ushered into President Joseph Castro’s office with the folded flag in my arms.

Under the leadership of President Castro and Robertson, a decision was made to accept the flag as a prized gift, and display it for the first time in 40 years on America’s national holiday, July 4, 2016.

President Castro directed that the flag pole on the south side of the Save Mart Center adjacent to Shaw Avenue would be the most visible sight for the display.

The crowds started gathering long before the ceremony was scheduled to start.

With assistance from campus police, I unfolded the flag, we snapped it onto the rope under the American flag, then slowly elevated it high above the campus.

The sound of car horns and applause from on-lookers reverberated through the air.

During the year, the flag is in a prominent wall display, along with a proclamation that describes its significance, at the Henry Madden Library.

The United States flag, and, yes, even the historic bicentennial flag, have a special, unique meaning to every American who served our country in uniform.

We must not allow special interest groups with their organizational emblems or slogans to interfere with or dilute the significance of our nation’s flag; whether it’s a new one, or one that represents our founding as a free people following the revolutionary war.