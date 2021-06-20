The time has come for Fresno Unified to rename a campus after an Armenian leader

A grassroots effort from Fresno’s Armenian community is pushing for Fresno Unified to name a campus after H. Roger Tatarian — a renowned journalist, professor, author, and Fresno native. Fresno State file

The discussion on the naming of a new school in the Fresno Unified School District has opened up old wounds for the Armenian community of the San Joaquin Valley. The May 19 decision to name a new alternative high school the Francine and Murray Farber Education Campus ignored the wishes expressed in nearly 1,000 out of 1,600 surveys turned in by the public to name the campus after acclaimed journalist and educator Roger Tatarian.

The campus, to be built in southeast Fresno near the corner of 10th and Ventura streets, is in the area where Tatarian and many other Armenians were born and raised.

Armenians established themselves in the San Joaquin Valley in the early 1880s, and it is hard to imagine that of the more than 100 campuses in the district, none are named for an Armenian. Schools have been named for prominent individuals representing the diversity of the community, but none for an Armenian.

Why is this so? One can only attribute this to a failure of imagination in considering the achievements of Armenians in the Central Valley or to the long-standing prejudice expressed towards the Armenians in Fresno.

The history of prejudice and discrimination against Armenian has been well documented in the areas of housing and jobs. Mark Arax and Aris Janigian explored the roots of the longstanding discrimination of the Armenians in their piece, “Just Beneath the Dirt: Where the Racism of Fresno Began,” appearing in the “Valley Voice” section of The Bee on June 11. They exposed the dark history of the racism against Armenians, which was established at an early moment in the the community, resulting in the fact that Armenians were barred from living in certain Fresno neighborhoods, could not be promoted in the city bureaucracy, and were not hired as teachers until the 1930s.

The piece revealed that one of the key individuals in the discrimination against Armenians and other groups was developer J. C. Forkner, who was instrumental in the development of restrictive covenants in the Fig Garden area. Among the provisions of these covenants was the following: “…Neither the said premises nor any building thereon shall in any manner be used or occupied by Asiatics, Mongolians, Hindus, Negroes, Armenians or any natives or descendants of the Turkish Empire…” Forkner ironically had a Fresno Unified elementary school named after him in 1980.

Why is it so important for a school to be named for an Armenian? Because it would be an indication that some of the disgraceful Fresno history from that period has been erased, and an acknowledgment of the countless contributions Armenians have made throughout Fresno’s history. The stigma of being Armenian could once and for all be eliminated in this Valley.

There has been some progress in the fight for equity and justice. For the Armenians, many have become successful leaders in a land they now call their own. Indeed, Armenians have made significant contributions in every facet our Valley’s economy and life. They are proud of their American citizenship and their Armenian ancestry.

The Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State has been teaching Armenian culture and history to students for more than 50 years. The program has become a leader in bringing awareness to a wide audience of the contributions of Armenians to the Central Valley and to the state of California.

The appropriate step by the Fresno Unified School District board would be to rename Forkner Elementary School in honor of one of Fresno’s native sons, journalist and educator H. Roger Tatarian. In doing so the school board would make a powerful statement advocating for the recognition of diversity in the community.