Program to keep Fresno’s most likely shooters from firing guns will save lives

In 2015, a baseball all-star and Fresno City College student was gunned down outside of a family member’s home. In April of 2020, a former wide receiver at Edison High School lost his life due to gun violence. This year, a street vendor and father of three was shot execution style while earning a living for his family. Every one of these lives in our community held value.

Enter Advance Peace Fresno, an intensive outreach effort that targets the most likely shooters in our community by folding them into a fellowship program. These likely shooters are suspected of committing the bulk of shootings that occur in the city, and are those who the justice system has failed to arrest, prosecute, and incarcerate. This program has been implemented in cities like Stockton, where it yielded a 20% reduction in homicides. Sacramento also saw a 22% reduction in gun homicides and assaults as a result of its implementation.

Past attempts to reduce gun violence in Fresno through more policing as the sole strategy have proven to be unsuccessful. This past year, the city experienced a considerable spike in gun violence, with 69 gun-related homicides and more than 700 shootings, an increase of 64% and almost 100%, respectively, over the previous year. However, each year the city has continued to address gun violence in the same way while expecting different results.

This is why we offer our full support to Advance Peace Fresno, a cost-effective program that proposes to reduce gun violence in our city by 10% in 2023. We can have the greater impact we have been seeking through investing in and mentoring those most at risk of committing gun violence. This support has been reflected in past city investments, and in our request for additional city funding through the budget process. However, more support is needed.

In addition to the emotional toll on Fresno families and neighborhoods, there is the burdensome financial impact that gun violence has on our thinly spread public budgets. Incidents of gun violence prompt a long list of costs, from the crime scene, to the hospital, to the criminal justice system and incarceration, to victim support and eventually lost sales tax revenue. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform’s Cost of Violence study found that in Fresno, each gun homicide results in $2.4 million in costs, and each gun injury results in $864,000 in government costs at the city, county and state level.

The extremely high levels of gun violence in our city are a hindrance on our local law enforcement, as police response and investigation consume significant time and resources. When we reduce gun violence, our officers will be freed up to focus on more services to the community, response times on calls for service will decrease, and we will improve community engagement and reduce overall crime rates. We cannot afford to continue with the same levels of gun violence in Fresno.

We look forward to the expansion and enhancement of Advance Peace Fresno through the City Council’s efforts. The city will also be submitting an additional funding request through the federal earmarks process. We will capitalize on every opportunity to amplify the impact of the program and save the many lives in Fresno that continue to hang in the balance.