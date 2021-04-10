Derek Chauvin-George Floyd case reveals anew the fallacy of ‘necessary’ use of force

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday April 8, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. AP

Last May, George Floyd attempted to buy a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. Police arrived, drew their guns, pulled Floyd from his car, and pinned him to the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin then kneeled on Floyd’s neck for so long, ignoring pleas of “I can’t breathe, I want my mom, just please let me up,” that a 911 dispatcher watching police camera footage thought the video had frozen. Two hours after trying to use a counterfeit bill, Floyd was dead. Chauvin now stands trial with several murder and manslaughter charges.

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson is employing a common defense for officers who face legal jeopardy for use of force. He claims Chauvin “did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.” “The use of force is not attractive,” Nelson explained to the jury, “but it is a necessary component of policing.”

Nelson’s defense is a lesson on how law enforcement legitimizes violent force against nonviolent Black individuals as an unavoidable symptom of modern police training. We’ve seen it before.

Opinion

In July 2014, New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo put Eric Garner in a prohibited chokehold for selling loose cigarettes. Like Floyd’s, Garner’s pleas of “I can’t breathe” were ignored. And like Chauvin, being filmed and watched by bystanders did nothing to stop Pantaleo. Five years later, then-Attorney General William Barr announced that the Justice Department would not file federal civil rights or criminal charges against Pantaleo. Stuart London, Pantaleo’s defense attorney, offered a cynical lamentation: “It is always a tragedy when there is a loss of life,” but “Officer Pantaleo utilized NYPD approved techniques to make the arrest in this case.” An NYPD judge disagreed, calling Pantaleo’s argument that he didn’t employ a chokehold, “implausible and self-serving.”

The science didn’t support Pantaleo, either. A medical examiner ruled Garner’s death a homicide and found that the chokehold, which the NYPD had banned in 1993, and the additional pressure placed on Garner’s chest by other officers, had caused “a lethal cascade of events” that killed him. Pantaleo was finally fired in August 2019, but immediately sued to get his job back. Apparently, he felt that he had done nothing wrong.

Last March, while visiting family in Rochester, New York, Daniel Prude was evaluated and released from a local hospital after having suicidal thoughts. When Prude was later found wandering the streets naked, suffering from a mental health episode, responding officers put a “spit hood” over his head, pressing it and his body into the ground to restrain him. Prude stopped breathing after two minutes. Although resuscitated by medical personnel, he died a week later after being taken off life support at the same hospital that had previously released him.

The medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide due to “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” Working with city officials, the Rochester Police Department fabricated a narrative that Prude died of an overdose, and proceeded to hide the body camera footage. That footage was only made public six months later after Prude’s family filed a Freedom of Information Act request. Defense attorneys contended that the officers were following their training. The seven officers were not charged.

Officers rarely deem force “necessary” when arresting violent white suspects like Robert Aaron Long, Peter Manfredonia, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and others. In the case of Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof, they even bought him Burger King because he hadn’t eaten.

Force is a discretionary choice and power. The legal defense that officers are doing what they’re trained to do ignores how that power is exercised against the Black community, who are more than three times as likely to be killed by the police compared to white people. There needs to be real consequences for officers’ wanton use of “necessary” force. It’s a matter of life and death.