What pandemic? Fresno State Arts in Motion goes virtual so students can perform

Suffering from COVID-19 fatigue and gradually awakening from this sheltered, pandemic-stricken world, we are all looking forward to a fresh beginning. We miss the humanness of life, interacting with family and friends, attending live concerts and performances and the ability to breathe freely.

The performing arts have taken a huge hit, with curtains temporarily down on stages of live performances throughout the world. The wonders of modern technology however, have enabled performers to livestream their talents through the virtual stage and into our living rooms. Education has had it rough, too, but thanks to FaceTime, YouTube and Zoom, innovative instructors have made it possible for our students to remain connected to what we most feared was lost.

As a member of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board at California State University, Fresno, I’m excited to inform the community that through the magic of virtual technology, the College of Arts and Humanities will be hosting a fabulous Arts in Motion Showcase week. The showcase includes a series of virtual events that highlights the talents of the students and various departments of the college. It is an opportunity for students to share their passions, inspirational stories and accomplishments that demonstrate Fresno State’s focus on discovery, diversity and distinction.

Events will be open to the community, and take place Monday throughh Friday, April 5-9. The culminating celebration, Arts in Motion, will take place on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. This annual event honors the college’s scholarship awardees and students of distinction from each department. The undergraduate and graduate Dean’s Medal recipients will also be announced at this time.

“Fresno State’s College of Arts and Humanities is a vibrant learning environment in which our excellent faculty guide our diverse students to pursue the widest array of artistic and humanistic fields in the entire San Joaquin Valley,” says Honora Chapman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State. “At this moment in time, there is no doubt that the arts and humanities allow us to seek a deeper understanding of ourselves and our world. We hope you will join us for the Arts in Motion Showcase during the day or evening to experience everything from music, art and film to talks on philosophy and Armenian art, and even a French baking class.”

Adding to the week’s activities will be an insightful presentation by Emmy Award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa. Her keynote topic is: “Frontlines: Latinos & Immigration from a Woman’s Perspective.” Hosted by the Association of Latinx Faculty in the Arts and Humanities, (ALFAH), the event will also offer an opportunity for students to learn how they might leverage their arts and humanities degrees towards careers. Hinojosa’s virtual lecture will take place on April 6.

The showcase exemplifies how Fresno State reaches out to and welcomes all. “There’s a place for everyone at Fresno State as it is a very inclusive community that embraces each other and our differences,” interim President Saúl Jimenez-Sandoval recently stated. “Students can make the community better by using their gifts and talents to further the greater good.”

The adversities and challenges Freso State students faced during the coronavirus crisis have taught them resilience and emboldened them with the confidence needed for personal growth. The Arts in Motion Showcase gives us an opportunity to witness the human experience through the artistic and intellectual expression of Fresno State’s talented students. As a community, we applaud their perseverance and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.

For the schedule of events for the Fresno State College of Arts and Humanities Arts in Motion Showcase, go to https://fresnostatecah.com/2021-arts-in-motion-showcase/.