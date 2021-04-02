Adventure Church can show it cares by abandoning drive to buy landmark Tower Theatre

The Tower Theatre, the anchor to Fresno’s Tower District, appears in this drone image at the intersection of Olive and Wishon avenues on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The 81-year-old theater is being sold to Adventure Community Church, which has been hosting Sunday services at the theatre since March. Fresno Bee file

In the spirit of fellowship, to my neighbors at Adventure Church, my name’s EJ. And, like you, I do church. I’ve been thinking about you. I realize this is a crazy time for all of you, and I know you think the resistance you’re experiencing is a clear sign that God is moving you in the right direction. I want to tell you why I believe that’s not true, and why the greatest act of witness you could make in this moment would be to retract your bid to buy the Tower Theatre.

Let’s talk about the obvious stuff first.

The Tower District is the Central Valley’s epicenter for gay pride. You can imagine the great number of people who live here who’ve been deeply and badly hurt by churches in the past. Christian attitudes about sex and sexuality have, for millennia, been a source of pain — damaging the mental, physical and emotional health and the spiritual wellness of millions of people. They’ve had to hide their true, authentic, made-in-the-image-of-God selves for fear of divine punishment and earthly persecution.

You do not ordain gay ministers, and do not perform same-sex marriages. The only assumption we can make is that you will fight with spiritual fervor to remake the Tower District in your own image, where gay people would be “welcome” but not deserving of all privileges.

That is the opposite of the what the Tower District is.

The community is asking you please not to do this. Think about that. To muscle forward against the wishes of the people you say you want to serve would destroy any trust, good faith, or goodwill that existed before.

These are your neighbors.

If you forge ahead, a new and bitter relationship will be born in the heart of the Tower District — one that more closely resembles a colony than a community.

Recently during a Sunday service at the church where I lead music, we read about Jesus’ arrest after praying at Gethsemane. You know that one. Jesus gets thrown in handcuffs and one of his disciples, defending Jesus, grabs a sword and cuts a guard’s ear off. What happens next, like so much of Jesus’ life, surprises us.

“Put down your sword,” he says.

At the moment when Jesus is gaining momentum, when the Spirit is moving through the region, just when something amazing is about to happen, Jesus meets resistance, and this disciple rises to defend him. He’s told to stand down, to put down his sword, and Jesus reminds him that God is bigger than any earthly transaction.

In other words, your ability to serve the community is not contingent on this purchase.

Stepping away from this sale is among the most righteous decisions you could make at this moment. A decision not to move into the Tower Theatre, given everything that’s been said by the residents of the Tower District, would be the most clear indication — the most powerful evidence you could provide — that you are attuned to the unique needs, wants, pains, joys, and personality of the community you wish to serve. It would also show that this idea to buy the theater was driven by a sense of service, and not by ego. To dig your heels in now would damage your relationship with the Tower District.

I ask you sincerely and in good faith to retract your bid on the Tower Theater. For many, doing so would send a message that the capital “C” church is listening. With sincerity, I ask: Are you?