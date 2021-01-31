Helping students with social-emotional loss must be as critical as COVID protection

Gabriela Pacheco helps her son, Dominick Pacheco, a Thomas Elementary 4th grader, with his distance learning school work during the pandemic, Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. She is frustrated with distance learning, citing repeated computer issues and communication problems. jwalker@fresnobee.com

COVID has had our students in distance learning for nearly a year. We have the safety measures of hand sanitizing, washing hands, wearing face masks and social distancing to keep ourselves and our families healthy. We need to focus just as much attention on the social/emotional needs of students.

Suicide rates of youth ages 12-18 have increased tremendously during this pandemic. Our youth are feeling the effects of lockdowns and isolation. Distance learning is failing our children, not only in their education but in their social/emotional health.

Our students were provided protective factors for social development prior to COVID. They attended school, had friends, played in sports, attended youth groups, demonstrated good problem-solving skills, had confidence of safe housing and food, developed a healthy self-esteem, good school attendance and had control of their lives.

Before COVID, schools had a small number of at-risk students demonstrating factors such as exposure to stressful life events/abuse/trauma, ongoing stress and anxiety, substance misuse and sensitivity, homelessness, hunger and loss of control of their lives. This list is measurable when school is in session and many schools had in place a social worker, counselor, or school psychologist monitoring the at-risk student. Sadly COVID has placed the majority of our students into the risk factor category.

What we thought would be a few weeks of distance learning is almost a year now. Yet the question remains, “When will it be safe to return?” The true question should be, “How much longer can we live in isolation?” We weren’t prepared for the possible long-term effects of distance learning on our students.

Living through a pandemic has placed almost all of our students in danger of falling in the risk factor category. Students were separated from school, friends, and lost control of their daily routine. Many parents were struggling with the loss of a job, uncertain economic security, or trying to work from home. They also had the added stress of monitoring their child’s distance learning.

So the question becomes, “What can we do to support all students to the protective factor category as quick as possible?” This is uncharted territory.

How do we prepare for a return to the brick and mortar school setting? Schools need to have a plan, that teachers are knowledgeable about, including how they will support a student in emotional distress as they adjust to the return to school. There needs to be a pathway to support students who are experiencing at-risk behaviors. We need to continue to think differently and come up with ways to support our students as they process what they have experienced and adjust to the new norm of school. Students need to feel a sense of normalcy, even though in-class conditions will not be business as usual.

How do we do this?

Develop a sense of community/family within the online classroom. Talk about being a family and a community on your distance learning format. Discuss what they can expect when the doors of our schools open once again. In the classroom encourage small group opportunities within the lessons, and within COVID restrictions allowing socialization.

Allow opportunities to be “off task” to just decompress and allow them to bond with each other. For younger children, give opportunities to do stress reliever activities such as play dough, coloring, reading a familiar book, journaling. For the older students, journaling, time to share pictures, talk about gaming, or playing a game on their phone together are all opportunities to decompress.

Schools hold enormous power to normalize the daily routine and provide stability to a community in a way nothing else can. Providing as many protective factors as possible will ensure our students will again have the necessary tools to be successful with their academic career.