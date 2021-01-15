Fresno County health officer: New weapon against COVID is here and ready for residents

The year has turned over, and yet the pandemic persists. As Fresno County’s interim public health officer, I am all too familiar with the data and trends that the coronavirus has delivered to us in a slow but unrelenting arrival of casualties: nearly 80,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, and as of Thursday, more than 900 have succumbed to complications of the illness.

The pandemic has sickened our health care and essential workers, overwhelmed our hospitals, forced restaurants and stores to close, and compelled our schools to educate remotely. These bleak statistics and litany of losses can be numbing, as they fail to convey the individual human element of this relentless cycle of hospitalizations and deaths. As an emergency physician working at Community Regional Medical Center, I directly witness the human toll behind these numbers, heartbreaking devastation to patients, and to their families.

Fortunately, we have a powerful new weapon against COVID — the two-dose vaccine regimen that is now available here in Fresno County. This is one of the best weapons we have against the worldwide pandemic that has dominated our lives for the past year, and I am so glad that we now have doses to offer to our population here in Fresno.

While it will take months to fully vaccinate everyone, there is a well-organized and rational plan to distribute these vaccines, which accounts for vulnerability, risk, and access to care as primary factors for when and where someone can get their shots.

Along with thousands of other front-line health-care workers in the county, I have taken both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Each time I got the shot, I had mixed feelings. On the one hand, I felt intense gratitude, and a sense of some relief to be on the way to achieving immunity to this deadly pathogen; on the other hand, I could not help but feel the pang of sorrow in thinking about all of those for whom this medical miracle has not arrived soon enough.

I understand the concerns, anxiety, and impatience that many in the community have about getting the vaccine, and I assure you that our medical community will work as hard as we can to ensure timely, equitable and safe delivery of these vaccinations throughout the county.

Vaccine safe?

The development of vaccines for COVID-19 has been swift; hence, the federal program is known as “Warp Speed.” Understandably, this velocity of development can lead to some skepticism about vaccine safety. Has it been studied enough? What about late side effects? Which populations were excluded from the trials? The world’s best scientists brought decades of vaccine expertise with them to produce much needed COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible to respond to the pandemic, and the trials included a broad and diverse population of patients over multiple continents and several months of study.

The vaccines received careful review in multiphase trials, and additional scrutiny by independent scientific review committees. While additional post-marketing surveillance will be ongoing, based on the current scientific evidence, the vaccines are considered very safe and effective and have been given robust support from multiple agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.

They are safe because their adverse effect profile is minor, and effective because they have been shown to be 94% protective. That means your chance of getting the virus is reduced almost twenty-fold after vaccination — favorable odds, indeed! This exciting result has been demonstrated in not just one of the vaccines, but in both the Pfizer and Moderna products.

All vaccines can have some side effects, and the COVID-19 vaccines can cause minor ones. A soreness of the injected arm, mild achy sensation lasting about 24 hours, and low-grade fevers. A few people (who generally have known allergies to other items) have had severe allergic reactions to the vaccine, but this is extremely rare and staff who administer the vaccine are trained to respond. The statistics here are also reassuring — one in every 1 million shots results in a severe reaction. To put it another way, you are much more likely to get COVID-19 by going out shopping than have a severe reaction to the vaccine.

Also, you cannot get the virus from the vaccine. The vaccine contains only a part of the virus — just enough to train our immune system. This vaccine stimulates the body into creating antibodies that are ready to be dispatched to fight the real virus and prevent serious complications when a person is exposed. That makes it similar to vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, polio and smallpox — all diseases that once were widespread epidemics, but are now virtually banished from the general population.

Communities of color

There are understandably many social and cultural reasons for hesitancy about a new vaccine. For example, communities of color, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, have a mistrust of government and medicine that is justified by historical realities. We must acknowledge these credible reasons for skepticism and work harder to gain trust in our historically underserved populations, all of which can only be done through an honest and larger dialogue about racial disparities in health and access to care.

As a start, the county and city of Fresno are partnering with community-based organizations to help relay messages and questions to our many diverse communities, and to come up with culturally sensitive messaging and education related to COVID-19 and the arrival of these vaccines.

The operational requirements for vaccinating the masses are substantial, but it is a challenge that in the medical community we joyfully undertake. We are already starting to vaccinate our county’s seniors at the Fresno Fairgrounds and aggressively adding sites and partners to help us vaccinate all over the county.

The smiles and sighs of relief expressed by people at the Fresno Fairgrounds are definitely welcome, as they offer a glimpse of joy in an otherwise bleak time for the community. Looking ahead, I see reasons to remain hopeful. I am optimistic that the supply of these doses will increase to fill the demand. As availability of the vaccines increases, you will have the opportunity to protect yourself and your loved ones, which in turn will protect the whole community. By being immunized, you will help suppress the pandemic in our community. You will be a shield instead of a potential vector, by making it harder for the virus to spread to other people.

Once a substantial portion of our county population has been vaccinated, we can begin to consider rolling back many of the measures that have been put in place to flatten the curve of person-to-person transmissions.

We will provide information about locations, hours, and of course, expected side effects (which are quite minor — I myself had some aches for about a day after my second dose), and we look forward to seeing your smiling, masked face in the (hopefully brief) waiting lines at our locations. But ultimately, it will be your choice and your prerogative. I encourage all my fellow county residents to do your homework to make sure the vaccine is right for you, but do not wait too long before making a decision.

Every day, hundreds of people in Fresno County, thousands in California and even more across the U.S. become infected with COVID-19, surging hospital intensive care units and emergency departments to near crisis levels. This is our challenge — to fight the coronavirus with every layer of protection. By wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings — and, now, at last, by taking advantage of the availability of COVID-19 vaccine — we can alleviate suffering, save lives, and promote the opening of our economy and schools. By getting vaccinated and staying safe, our communities and neighborhoods can “Conquer COVID” and get back the normalcy that all of us desire in our lives.