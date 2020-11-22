JFK would not want Americans to be sorrowful this Thanksgiving, but rather courageous

President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, in the motorcade in Dallas before his assassination on Nov. 22, 1963.

In only one other period in our nation’s peacetime history have we gone through an emotionally wrenching time during the Thanksgiving holiday as we are experiencing this November.

However, that earlier soul-shocking historic event had just one highly significant fatality, not the million-plus-lost lives the world has witnessed during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Americans, this year, will sadly find their holiday spirits dampened. They will feel a double jolt of grief when remembering that this Thanksgiving season follows the 57th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and they are also being attacked by one of the most dangerous virus tragedies ever to strike peoples in all nations.

The Kennedy I knew would not approve of mourning on Thanksgiving Day. His feelings about America’s most distinctive national holiday were expressed eloquently in a document he wrote in November 1963, a few days before he left Washington, D.C., on that fateful trip to Texas.

Like nearly all presidential papers, that instrument, bearing the official designation of Proclamation 3560, was first prepared in rough draft by Ted Sorenson, Kennedy’s speech writer.

As Kennedy went over it, as he did all of his speeches and statements, he revised and rewrote until the final product bore the unmistakable imprint of the Kennedy touch.

Unfortunately, Proclamation 3560 was read by few Americans. It became the “forgotten” proclamation, which is the probable fate that awaits this year’s presidential proclamation that will be issued during a pandemic that won’t go away.

We must not let Proclamation 3560 remain just another static entry in a Washington file drawer.

This Thanksgiving serves as a fitting occasion to retrieve that proclamation from oblivion because its message is as timely today as it was several decades ago.

It begins as Kennedy liked his state papers to begin, with a dash of historical perspective: “Over three centuries ago, our forefathers in Virginia and in Massachusetts, far from home in a lonely wilderness, set aside a day for thanksgiving. On the appointed day, they gave reverent thanks for their safety, for the health of their children, for the fertility of their fields, for the love which bound them together, and for the faith which united them with their God.”

Do you remember what his voice sounded like?

Can you hear him reading that passage, especially the second sentence with its long series of balanced, rhythmic phrases?

The next few paragraphs detail the history of Thanksgiving since the Pilgrims. Those paragraphs lack the distinctive Kennedy flavor; a critic would attribute them to Sorenson who wrote the first draft.

But the Kennedy style reasserts itself strongly in the closing paragraphs: “Much time has passed since the first colonists came to rocky shores and dark forests of an unknown continent, much time since President Washington led a young country into the experience of nationhood, much time since President Lincoln saw the American nation through the ordeal of a fraternal war — and in these years our population, our plenty and our power have all grown apace.

“Today we are a nation of nearly 200 million souls, stretching from coast to coast, to the Pacific and north toward the Arctic, a nation, enjoying the fruits of an ever-expanding agriculture, and industry and achieving standards of living unknown in previous history.

“We give our humble thanks for this.”

But Thanksgiving, to John F. Kennedy, was not a time for complacent contemplation of past glories or resting on the laurels of present prosperity. “As our power has grown,” he wrote, “so have our peril.”

He appealed to Americans at that time to face up to danger and responsibility with the same “decency of purpose, steadfastness of resolve and strength of will, the courage and the humility” which their forefathers displayed in their hours of national trials.

He concluded: “Let us therefore proclaim our gratitude to providence for manifold blessings — let us be humbly thankful for inherited ideals — and let us resolve to share those blessings and those ideals with our fellow human beings throughout the world.”

It was the last presidential proclamation to bear the signature of John F. Kennedy.

I had several meals and meetings with John Kennedy before and during his presidency. Those events started when my firm managed his 1960 Central California campaign.

In meetings with Sorenson soon after the 1960 election, I developed fond memories of how he fervently re-wrote draft after draft of a statement he wanted Kennedy to use in his inaugural address to the nation. It was a statement within a speech that Ted wrote for Kennedy to use during an October campaign visit to Alaska.

Ted’s original draft was: “Do not ask for things that you want from government, instead you should initiate things you can do for your government.”

Instead of wild applause from the energetic crowd, as Ted expected, the comment bombed. It had no audience appeal. So, Ted worked on the statement. Draft after draft.

When Kennedy gave the rewritten version during his inaugural speech on the steps of the Capitol, the crowd did, indeed, go wild when they heard the words:

“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

With respect, and in awareness of our pandemic, and the loss many have suffered, not unlike the sadness that prevailed following JFKs death in 1963, President Trump would be well advised to wipe the dust off Kennedy’s “forgotten” Thanksgiving proclamation, and re-issue it during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

In 1964, at the conclusion of construction on Fresno’s downtown mall, then-Mayor Wallace Henderson accepted my recommendation and had Kennedy’s immortal words inscribed on the downtown Clock Tower. That tower is on the southwest corner of Mariposa and Fulton Streets.

I vividly remember standing nearby and watching as those words were affixed.