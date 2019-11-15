Solving the Rubik’s cube of affordable housing is possible

Access to safe and decent housing is a basic human need. Everyone deserves a secure place to live and raise their family. Yet owning, or even renting, a place to call home is increasingly out of reach for the average Californian.

Statewide, half of all renters are rent burdened by spending more than 30% of their income on housing. In Fresno County, that number is almost 60%. And another 20% spend at least half of their income on rent. California has the third-lowest homeownership rate among all 50 states and is where 1 in 5 of the country’s homeless live. In Fresno only 45% of residents own their home, compared to the statewide average of over 55%.

Any one of these metrics is mind boggling, yet we have seen what communities can do when they rally around a common cause. Habitat for Humanity has witnessed seemingly impossible affordable housing financial modeling outcomes become a reality as bright minds, coupled with strong hearts, come together by God’s grace to close the gap between what a family can afford and the cost of construction.

We know from experience that solving a Rubik’s cube requires more than just a one-step solution, yet we’re certain one way to make homes more affordable is to increase housing production exponentially. Yet, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, in the last year, new housing permits actually decreased by 16%. The burning question is with high need and demand, why aren’t we building more units?

One answer is it’s still prohibitively expensive to build affordable homes here. Developers are often dissuaded from investing in new projects because of rising development costs and local municipal fees, which only bring us increased rents and home prices and back to square one.

According to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, Fresno land prices have increased per acre by 56% from 2012 to 2017. Higher prices of land plus municipal fees plus construction costs have led to new housing exceeding the median home price and being an unaffordable option for most families. Renters are in the same boat. This decade, Fresno outpaced both Los Angeles and San Francisco in the share of monthly rents swallowing more than 30% of a renter’s income.

A report released this year by UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation took an in-depth look at just how impact fees charged by local agencies affect our ability to build.

The report, initiated by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord), concluded that as housing costs continue to rise, a comprehensive approach to fee reform is appropriate and necessary. To understand how fee reforms are best implemented to help communities build the housing they need, yet not sacrifice the vital services reasonable fees help fund, the assemblyman, with the help of local Habitat for Humanity affiliates, is hosting roundtable discussions across the state.

The first discussion was held in Fresno earlier this month. We brought together 20 plus local leaders, including representatives from cities and counties, flood control districts, fire protection districts, economic development organizations, and both market-rate and affordable housing developers like us at Habitat for Humanity.

Assemblymember Grayson was joined by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau and staff members from other local elected representatives to hear stakeholders share the challenges and opportunities in our area.

Here were the key takeaways:

▪ All regions of our state are not the same; a one-size-fits-all policy will not help us achieve our goals.

▪ Greater transparency in the ways that locals develop, justify, and assess fees can be helpful for developers.

▪ There is a role for the state to help local governments provide critical infrastructure while reducing the financial burden on new housing.

To fully address the affordable housing crisis, we have a ways to go. Our discussion on fees was but an early conversation on one side of the Rubik’s cube. Discussions will continue in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. I am pleased to be at the table. If you have suggestions for reforms, I urge you to contact Assemblymember Grayson’s Sacramento office in the next few weeks to have your voice heard.