‘Jim Crow’ is a cruel American phrase associated with negative sterotypes

As we near the end of Black History Month, the meaning of “Jim Crow” and all it portends comes sharply into focus. The term originated in the 1830s. A white actor used the term to cruelly satirize an alleged dim-witted, comic black person. It later came to symbolize the repressive laws and customs that dominated the South after the Civil War following Reconstruction in 1887.
“Jim Crow” laws were cruel and oppressive. But the words themselves were chosen to be pejorative and offensive.
So what are the subliminal and actual meanings and reactions to the words “Jim Crow” and its images?
I had my first lesson on the meaning of this imparted to me a few years back by two museum docents who viewed with horror a purchase in their shop. I was buying a small stuffed crow that made squawking noises when squeezed for my 2-year-old granddaughter. The Alcott House in Concord, Massachusetts had a bin of such stuffed birds, including much more politically correct robins, quail, cardinals and sparrows. Their opprobrium clearly questioned their perceived abuse of my granddaughter with this offensive choice.
Needless to say, each of us aging folks dote on our grandchildren, and their childish squeals of delight are the fuel that stoke our desire to get the most out of our senior years. The docents forced me to reflect on this choice (and buy a stuffed robin).
We have a grossly unfair evaluation of our wild kingdom. Think about it: lions are much loved and the subject of doting movies like the “Lion King” while jackals are at the bottom of all lists. In our forests, deer are idolized (“Bambi”) but wolves are on almost everyone’s disapproval list (“Little Red Riding Hood”). Or eagles vs. vultures. And low on everyone’s list is the reviled crow.
I think each animal has its place in our ecology. It is downright sacrilegious to admire some animals and to “dis” others. Each has to do its job, whether scavenging, or thinning overpopulated herds. Let’s treat all animals equally! By choosing the crow, I made my vote for just this! And a vote against all that Jim Crow laws and customs represented.
Then there is the issue of being smart, loud, and aggressive, which crows surely are. The Northwest Indians admire the cousin raven and often put this bird on their totems. Why then do we revile the crow? Obviously we don’t like these characteristics. Crows and ravens are among the few wild things to actually use implements, like rocks, to crack nuts. In our society it is not the smart, aggressive folks who are admired. It is the shrinking person relying on others to advance them.
Then we come to the black color of crows. Black has been in disfavor for at least five centuries. You can “blacken” someone's’ reputation. “Black Monday” is a day on which the stock market fell a huge percentage. Somehow black has become the symbol of bad, even evil. Darth Vader is clothed in black and all the villains in Western movies wear black hats.
This color discrimination becomes very serious when one translates it to human beings. For centuries we have adored the “fair.” Shakespeare always had “fair” heroines. The villain was always dark. Think of poor, confused “Othello.” The classic U.S. Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education desegregating schools relied on doll tests given to children of white and black baby dolls, and the young children of all races chose the former. Hopefully, this attitude is changing.
The poor crow is the wrong color! We can and should rejoice in them, and in that part of ourselves and others that should be loved and accepted, not rejected. And also to take another look at our ideas of what is a “good” color and what is a bad one. Black can be a revered color as well as white.
Phil Fullerton is a retired attorney in Fresno. Email: puyricard8@sbcglobal.net.
