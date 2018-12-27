Low-income renters who face evictions need pro-bono help from Valley’s lawyers

See Vang, 32, packs up her family’s belongings while moving out of the apartment she shared with her husband and nine children for two yearsin southeast Fresno. Vang, who in 2016 lived at the complex featured in The Bee’s substandard housing investigation, “Living in Misery”, was given a 60-day notice to move out. She says the landlord retaliated against her for talking to Bee reporters and calling code enforcement. SILVIA FLORES Fresno Bee file