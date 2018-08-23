Ripped from the news pages, here’s proof that we need a free press

Diane shocked me when she asked me, as her editor, to be assigned to a different beat at our newspaper in New Haven, Connecticut. For years I had enjoyed reading her feature writing at a low-paying weekly, so I had lured her away and gave her the opportunity to also cover hard news in a nearby blue-collar town. But her latest articles had led to a confrontation. Now she was frightened because a contact told her, “Keep writing that stuff and they’re going to find your body in the river.” I shifted her to writing well-received, softer pieces for what was then known as the “Women’s Page.”
Tim was a Yale graduate in his first newspaper job. Preppy, dressing more fashionably than his colleagues, he was popular and outgoing. So when he entered a diner and saw a politico eating at the counter, he sat down next to him to make clear there was nothing personal in the stories he was writing about him. The politician said nothing; he just reached out and pushed his bowl of spaghetti into Tim’s lap.
Forty years have gone by and I can’t help remembering these and other incidents as President Trump shouts “Fake News” and stirs his sycophants to intimidate endangered journalists coping with government secrecy and deadline tension.
For example: In the days before my newspaper hired a unformed guard for the front door, Lucy — the third floor receptionist — didn’t know what to do with the fellow who stepped off the elevator. He had a complaint so she politely brought him to my desk, without warning. Gripes about news article, editorials and reporters are daily events. Did this one make me a bit nervous? You betcha! This visitor was out on bail and wanted to be sure his trial was covered fairly. The challenge was coming eyeball to eyeball with a man charged with throwing acid in his wife’s face.
A journalist’s life is not always an easy one. It’s Herculean to get the news, get it right, and get it first while avoiding lawsuits. And just when you expect the public to hail you as a hero, the vituperation flows. Callers insisted the reporters were prejudiced since they were — among other things — liberals, Republicans, Italian, Jewish, a girl, a carpet-bagger. And that’s without the bleeped-out phrases.
The aggressive side of me did kick in. Sometime in the 1970s as I moved up the management ladder sufficiently, I hired the paper’s first African-American reporter. I didn’t hesitate to send him to cover governmental meetings, including the school board in a town well-known for keeping blacks from buying homes, even resorting to arson. I knew he made officials uncomfortable and I was reminding them that we were watching.
Even after all this time, I still regret that we couldn’t get the evidence to prove my suspicions that both political parties on the town’s school board conspired to change bids when it awarded the contract on a construction project. However, we teamed with the state’s attorney to expose them on another story when they illegally hired a new head of security for the school system. He was politically connected and an ex-con with scary ties.
Other staffers achieved their share of scoops that exposed two cops who illegally wiretapped professors and Vietnam protestors; prompted the conviction of a party hack who fraudulently filled out voter registration forms and absentee ballots; warned parents that a publication was fake when it claimed that if you advertised, your allegedly top student-child would receive a college scholarship; helped collect information that led to the disbarment of a judge; revealed that an official was dodging payment of local property taxes.
Across the country, publishers are shutting down or trying to fight the economic shortfall with thinner newspapers. News staffs are shrinking — the time-honored New York Daily News just fired about half its employees — and with multiple beats to cover because of staff reduction, there are fewer opportunities for reporters to devote extended time for investigative research.
Whether the news is local, national or international, for honest and transparent government, nothing can beat a free press.
