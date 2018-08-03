A math teacher whose language was algebra – and respect for his students

Research has established that algebra is the gatekeeper class for student success in college. Meher Cherkerdemian was my algebra teacher at Sequoia Junior High School in 1968. Later in my education career, when he and I would attend professional meetings, I would always proudly tell people that he was my teacher.
Mr. Chekerdemian was a patient and determined teacher – determined that his students would not fail. Many math teachers and parents are convinced that fractions are the most difficult mathematical concepts to learn. However, Mr. Chekerdemian knew the more difficult task was teaching insecure teenagers a new language, the language of math. He transitioned us from numbers to letters. He painstakingly maneuvered us away from illogical teenager thoughts to the world of irrational numbers. He navigated us through complex concepts such as constants, variables, coefficients, and expressions; and deciphered quadratic equations and algebraic formulas.
Mr. Chekerdemian always wore a neatly pressed white collared shirt, perhaps to make less visible the inescapable chalk marks he would derive from working out calculations on the black chalkboard. I can still see him, writing the endless formulas and explaining the reasoning behind each one with his native Armenian accent.
Mr. Chekerdemian was more than a teacher; he enjoyed going to our school’s baseball games. He knew each of us players by name, even those who were not in his class. We happened to go undefeated that year, and Mr. Chekerdemian was one of our biggest fans. We were from different neighborhoods; Calwa, Food Town, Butler Park, and the eastside. Somehow he knew each of us experienced different hardships due to our skin color, ethnicity, income, immigrant status, or family dynamics. Mr. Chekerdemian recognized we each had a personal story and he seemed to understand it. Later, when I became an educator and attended professional meetings with him, I would often hear others refer to him as Mr. C or simply “Cheker,” but I could never do that, he was always Mr. Chekerdemian to me.
It was Mr. Chekerdemian who encouraged me to join the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA). It was he who wanted me to serve on the local executive board and who later persuaded other members that I should be president. Mr. Chekerdemian never ceased seeing talent in his students or former students. Other times at meetings he would mention that I played baseball on the championship junior high school team and bragged about how good a team we were. Many of the team members played in college and a few made it to the big leagues. One day at a meeting, Mr. Chekerdemian mentioned he had something he wanted to show me. The next day he brought a baseball signed by all the players from the 1968 Sequoia Junior High School championship team. Sure enough, my name was there, poor handwriting and all. Only Mr. Chekerdemian would come up with the idea to have a baseball signed by a group of rogue teenagers and keep the ball for 50 years. He kept the ball in a large plastic bag with autographed baseballs from various L.A. Dodger teams. We were in good company.
Not long ago, I called Mr. Chekerdemian to ask him to lunch. He took the occasion to describe his immigration experience and growing up without parents. He came to the U.S. from Lebanon at the age of 20 to live with an aunt. Working several jobs at one time he was able to finance his education that led him to be a teacher, school principal, college lecturer, and later the executive director of the Fresno ACSA Chapter.
It was days later that I realized my relationship with him had come full circle. He was an effective teacher because he knew his students’ backgrounds. He himself had known some of those very same feelings and doubts as those he taught. It was as if the aged teacher continued to teach and make known why he chose teaching as his lifelong profession and duty. Mr. Chekerdemian passed away recently, but his instruction and inspiration never stopped at the schoolhouse door, nor has it ceased at his death.
Meher Chekerdemian was born on April 25, 1935 in Beirut, Lebanon and died in Fresno on July 5, 2018.
Paul A. Garcia of Fresno worked for 30 years in education as a a teacher, and school and district office administrator.
